Highlights from Lacombe County council's November 7 meeting

Sylvan Lake IDP

At this time there is no regional Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) between the municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake. The partnering municipalities including Lacombe County, Red Deer County, Town of Sylvan Lake, Summer Village of Birchcliff, Summer Village of Halfmoon Bay, Summer Village of Jarvis Bay, Summer Village of Norglenwold, and the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove have been working on the IDP since 2017.

The first and second phase of the Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan has now been completed. Council was presented with an overview of the next steps to be undertaken to move forward with the final phase of the IDP. The report on the Sylvan Lake IDP was received for information.

Annual tax write-offs

Due to the struggles of the oil and gas industry in Alberta, Lacombe County has experienced unpaid taxes related to oil and gas wells, pipelines and other facilities.

As per council resolution, outstanding property taxes and late payment penalties in the amount of $ 599,842.35 were cancelled, and further, $504,014 of the balance will be funded from the “Allowance for Uncollectable Taxes” account and the remaining $95,828 will be funded from the 2019 operating budget.

Lacombe Regional Airport

Council approved the following recommendations of the Lacombe Airport Committee:

that an open cut inspection of the runway be completed to verify its existing structure (asphalt and gravel depth) at an estimated cost of $500 to $1,000, and further, that the information from the subject inspection be used to assist in the engineering and design of the pavement rehabilitation work; that a Community Airport Program (CAP) Grant application for the 50 mm mill and pave runway rehabilitation option at an estimated cost of $ 665,000 (including 15 per cent contingency) be submitted; and that a seal coat rehabilitation of the runway be completed in 2020 at an approximate cost of $52,725, should the Community Airport Program (CAP) Grant application for 50 mm mill and pave runway rehabilitation project not be successful.

Town of Blackfalds – request to acquire interest in land

The following resolution received the approval of council:

That Lacombe County consent through the traditional negotiation process for the acquisition by the Town of Blackfalds of a portion of the following lands located in Lacombe County, containing in all an area of approximately 2.4 ha (6 ac):

NW 20-39-26 W4M

SW 20-39-26 W4M

NW 17-39-26 W4M

SW 17-39-26 W4M

and further; if expropriation were to be considered in the future by the Town of Blackfalds regarding said properties, then further approval would be required from Lacombe County.

The land acquisition will provide a utility right-of-way to facilitate the construction of stormwater drainage works and enable portions of existing and future development of lands east of the QEII in Blackfalds to drain from Blackfalds Lake into the Red Deer River.

Central Alberta Synergy funding request

Central Alberta Synergy meets on a regular basis to provide a forum for engagement, information, education and respectful conversations to occur between all stakeholders, which includes representatives from oil and gas companies and service companies operating in central Alberta, several local utility companies, and

representatives from Lacombe County, Red Deer County, Ponoka County, the City of Red Deer, the Town of Bentley, the Alberta Energy Regulator as well as a number of local landowners.

A resolution that Lacombe County provide financial support for the Central Alberta Synergy Group in the amount of $1,000; and further, that future support be considered through the county’s annual budget process did not receive the approval of council.

RMA Fall Convention resolutions

Council received for information the resolutions that will be presented at the 2019 Fall Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) Convention.

Gull Lake IDP

Bylaw No. 1302/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to adopt the proposed Gull Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan, having been read a first time and a second time was read a third time and finally passed by council.

The Gull Lake IDP is a collaborative document between the County, Ponoka County and the Summer Villages of Parkland Beach and Gull Lake, which is intended to guide land use and development around Gull Lake while ensuring that the ecological health, recreational capacity, and scenic qualities of the lake are respected and enhanced.

Bylaw No. 1305/19

Bylaw No. 1305/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Land Use Bylaw No. 1237/17, to change the zoning of approximately 3.68 ha (9.11 ac) on Lot 15 Block 1 Plan 162 0927, from Agricultural ‘A’ District to Business Industrial ‘I-BI’ District received third reading by council.

Bylaw No. 1305/19

Bylaw No. 1309/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to adopt the proposed Ponoka County/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) received first reading of Council. A public hearing will be held on Dec. 12, 2019 commencing at 9 a.m.

The IDP is a collaborative document between Ponoka County and Lacombe County that is intended to guide land use and development that is mutually beneficial.

Bylaw No. 1310/19

Bylaw No. 1310/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to adopt the proposed Town of Blackfalds/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) received first reading of Council. A public hearing will be held on Dec. 12, 2019 commencing at 9:15 a.m.

The IDP is a collaborative document between Lacombe County and the Town of Blackfalds that is intended to guide land use and development that is mutually beneficial.

Lacombe Performing Arts Centre Foundation

Representatives from the Lacombe Performing Arts Foundation provided a presentation to council regarding operational funding for the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre.

The presentation was received for information, and the request for funding was referred to the county manager for the preparation of a report to be presented at a future council meeting.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

The annual budget meeting will be on Friday, Nov 29 at 9 a.m. in council chambers at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

–Submitted by Lacombe County