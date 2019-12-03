Highlights from Lacombe County council's Nov. 28 meeting

2020 BRUSHING PROGRAM

Council was presented with the two-year 2020 Brushing Program. The brushing projects are maintained to deal with the issues of public safety, road maintenance and the movement of vehicles and equipment that may be hindered due to vegetation within road allowances accepted the plan for information.

POLICY RC(10) APPLICATIONS

Council approved a recommendation for Policy RC(10) – Operating Support of Historical, Cultural, Tourism & Visitor Information Facilities & Services 2020 Applications. Council approved the 2020 Policy RC(10) funding applications as follows:

Mirror & District Museum Association – $17,700.00

Alix Wagon Wheel Museum – $3,847.50

Bentley Museum Society – $10,000.00

Blackfalds & Area Historical Society – $10,000.00

Lacombe & Dist. Historical Society – $35,158.05

Lacombe Reg. Tourism & Marketing Assoc. – $44,756.00

Total: $121,461.55

NORTH RED DEER RIVER WATER SERVICES COMMISSION – 2020 OPERATING BUDGET

Council approved a resolution to receive the North Red Deer River Water Services Commission 2020 budget for information. A letter will be forwarded to the commission stating Lacombe County has no comments or concerns regarding the proposed budget.

NORTH RED DEER REGIONAL WASTEWATER SERVICES COMMISSION – 2020 OPERATING BUDGET

Lacombe County Council approved a resolution to receive the North Red Deer River Wastewater Services Commission 2020 budget for information. A letter will be forwarded to the commission stating Lacombe County has no comments or concerns regarding the proposed budget.

SYLVAN LAKE WATER SERVICES COMMISSION – 2020 OPERATING BUDGET

A resolution to approve the Sylvan Lake Regional Water Commission 2020 budget was received for information. A letter will be forwarded to the commission stating that Lacombe County has no comments or concerns regarding the proposed budget.

SYLVAN LAKE WASTEWATER SERVICES COMMISSION – 2020 OPERATING BUDGET

Council approved a resolution to receive the Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission 2020 budget for information. A letter will be forwarded to the Commission stating Lacombe County has no comments or concerns regarding the proposed budget.

HWY 12/21 WATER SERVICES COMMISSION – 2020 OPERATING BUDGET

Council received the Highway 12/21 Regional Water Services Commission 2020 Operating budget for information. A letter will be forwarded to the commission stating Lacombe County has no comments or questions regarding the proposed budget.

ALLOCATION OF FCSS FUNDING

Council approved funding for the following community programs in 2020 and ongoing annual funding, pending 1) the yearly review of each program to ensure that the program is operational and continues to be a valuable resource to the community and 2) there is sufficient funding available.

Alix FCSS $4,100

Bentley Community Society $9,785

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District $5,000

Blackfalds Camp Curious $4,000

Blackfalds In-School Social Program $4,000

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited $6,000

Eckville & Area Children’s Playgroup $1,500

Eckville and Community Youth Society $2,500

Eckville Recreation Board $2,000

Friends of Mirror Library Society $5,100

Lacombe and District FCSS $24,055

MAILBOX POLICY REVIEW

A motion to review Lacombe County Policy OP(35) Individual Roadside Mail Boxes was defeated.

FUTURE INTERMUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN (IDP) AND INTERMUNICIPAL COLLABORATION FRAMEWORK (ICF) AGREEMENTS

Council directed the County Manager to advise Clearwater County, Red Deer County, Camrose County and the County of Stettler of Lacombe County’s desire not to proceed with the development of Intermunicipal Development Plans.

The next regular council meeting will be on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

-Submitted by Lacombe County