Highlights from Lacombe County council's July 11 meeting

Road closure/lease request

A motion of council to have the county manager proceed with the process to close a portion of RR 1-0 was

lost.

Tees Agricultural Society

Lacombe County council agreed to contribute $22,775 towards the Tees Outdoor Rink Revitalization

Project. This contribution will be funded from the county’s Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve.

Respectful Workplace amendment

Council approved Lacombe County Policy AD(24) Respectful Workplace with amendments to meet

legislative compliance with regards to workplace violence and harassment.

Asphalt operations and hauling

Following a presentation on Lacombe County’s current gravel hauling operations, council received the report

for information.

Council approved a recommendation to amend the standard hours of approval for asphalt operation and asphalt hauling. Extended hours will now be considered as part of a development permit application, subject to Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) approval.

The county manager will inform current operators with approved asphalt operations of the changes and will

advise them of their opportunity to apply for a revised development permit.

Red tape reduction initiative

Following a request from the Government of Alberta, the county manager put together a list of items for the

red tape reduction initiative. Council authorized the county manager to submit Lacombe County’s suggestions to the Government of Alberta and the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.

Transand land rezoning

Council gave first reading to Bylaw 1300/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to change the zoning of

approximately 60.22 ha (148.81 ac) on Pt SE 29-40-22-W4M, from Agricultural ‘A’ District to Business

Industrial ‘I-BI’ District as generally shown on Schedule ‘A.’

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Office.

2019 Ag Tour and Long Table Supper

Council received for information a report on the 2019 Agricultural Tour and Long Table Supper, which will be

held on Aug. 23, 2019.

Ponoka County / Lacombe County ICF

Council approved the Ponoka County/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) Discussion

Protocols.

Recreation and cultural facilities capital and operational support

Council tabled proposed changes to Policy RC(1) Capital Support of Recreation and Cultural Facilities and Policy RC(2) Operational Support of Recreational and Cultural Facilities for discussion at a future meeting.

Library support

The county manager was directed to review the funding formula for Policy RC(6) Library Support and will

provide a recommendation regarding this matter at a future council meeting.

County support

Council approved a recommendation for Policy RC(9) County Support of Community Programs, Events and

Activities to be reviewed at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.

Support of historical, cultural and tourism visitor information services

Council reviewed and discussed Policy RC(10) Operating Support of Historical, Cultural and Tourism Visitor

Information Services, and approved a recommendation that Policy RC(10) remain unchanged.

Sylvan Lake agreement

Council directed the county manager to develop a report regarding the Town of Sylvan Lake funding request for the Pogadl Park project and present the report at a future council meeting.

Council self-evaluation

Council Self-Evaluations will be completed at the Aug. 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Salary and Wage Committee

The Salary and Wage Committee will meet Nov. 6, 2019, at 1p.m. to review salary and wage schedules.

Subdivision policy and practice/boundary adjustments

Council gave first reading to Bylaw 1301/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the county’s Municipal

Development Plan (MDP).

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. to allow interested parties to comment on these proposed changes.

Eckville Elementary School playground

A delegation from the Eckville Elementary School approached council with a request to help fund a playground for their community. The presentation was received for information, and council directed the county manager to prepare a report and recommendation to be presented for council’s consideration at a future council meeting.

Tax relief concerns meeting

Council voted in favour of hosting a meeting of rural municipalities in Alberta that are impacted by the Alberta

Government’s proposed tax relief measures for shallow gas producers.

Land donation

Council authored the county manager to enter into a land donation agreement for land southwest of the Town of Blackfalds.

Blackfalds inclusive playground

Council agreed to contribute $50,000 towards the Blackfalds Inclusive Playground Project. This contribution

will be funded from the county’s Recreation Capital Assistance Reserve.

The next regular council meeting is on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.