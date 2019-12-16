Highlights from Lacombe County council's December 12 meeting

Public hearings

A public hearing was held for Bylaw No.1309/19. Bylaw No.1309/19 is a bylaw of Lacombe County to adopt the proposed Ponoka County/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Development Plan. Council subsequently gave second reading to Bylaw No. 1309/19.

Another public hearing was held for Bylaw No.1310/19. Bylaw No.1310/19 is a bylaw of Lacombe County to adopt the proposed Town of Blackfalds/Lacombe County Intermunicipal Development Plan. Council subsequently gave second reading to Bylaw No. 1310/19.

Fire services and cost sharing agreement – Town of Eckville

The Fire Services Agreement and the Facility Cost Sharing Agreement between Lacombe County and the Town of Eckville received council approval.

Committee of the Whole

In addition to receiving the minutes of the Oct. 1, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting for information, council also reviewed the following items from that meeting:

SDAB appeal fees: The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding SDAB appeal fees, and further, this report will be presented at a future council meeting.

The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding SDAB appeal fees, and further, this report will be presented at a future council meeting. Regulations on animals: A report on the regulations regarding animals being kept in Country Residential Districts within the county was received for information.

A report on the regulations regarding animals being kept in Country Residential Districts within the county was received for information. Permits for telecommunications towers: The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding permits for telecommunication towers. This report will be presented at a future council meeting.

The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding permits for telecommunication towers. This report will be presented at a future council meeting. Private sewage system variance approval process: The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding accreditation through the Safety Codes Act. This report will be presented at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.

The county manager was directed to contact the Municipal Affairs Safety Codes Division and request that a representative make a presentation to council at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.

The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding accreditation through the Safety Codes Act. This report will be presented at a future Committee of the Whole meeting. The county manager was directed to contact the Municipal Affairs Safety Codes Division and request that a representative make a presentation to council at a future Committee of the Whole meeting. Online credit card payment: A presentation on Option Pay – Online Credit Card Payment System was received for information. This

system will be implemented by the county in 2020.

A presentation on Option Pay – Online Credit Card Payment System was received for information. This system will be implemented by the county in 2020. Small business property assessment for sub-class: The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding the establishment of non-residential assessment sub-classes. This report was presented at the Dec. 12, 2019 meeting.

Small business property assessment for sub-class

A resolution that council adopt a small business assessment sub-class bylaw for 2020 did not receive council approval.

Rimbey RCMP Community Consultive Group

As per a request from the Rimbey RCMP Mrs. Kreil was appointed as Lacombe County’s representative to the Rimbey RCMP Community Consultive Group.

R.R. 27-4 and Woodynook Rd paving tenders

Council was provided with a report on the paving tenders received for the paving of Township Road 27-4 and the Woodynook Road. The successful tender was from Central City Asphalt Ltd. in the amount of $4,605,420. The report was received for information by council.

Town of Eckville ICF Agreement

Council gave first, second and third reading to Bylaw No. 1311/19, the bylaw to approve the Town of Eckville and Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework (ICF).

Utility rate bylaws

Council moved first, second and third readings of the following bylaws:

Bylaw 1312/19, a bylaw to establish 2020 water rates for Lakeview Estates; Bylaw 1313/19, a bylaw to establish 2020 water and wastewater rates for Aspelund Industrial Park; and Bylaw 1314/19, a bylaw to establish 2020 water, wastewater and solid waste rates for the Hamlet of Mirror; Bylaw 1315/19, a bylaw to establish 2020 wastewater rates for the Sylvan Lake Subdivisions that are part of the Sylvan Lake Communal Sewer System

Alternative Land Use Service (ALUS)

Marilyn Sharp, Chair of the Lacombe County ALUS Committee, provided an update on the activities and initiatives of the ALUS Committee.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Jan. 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

–Submitted by Lacombe County