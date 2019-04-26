Highlights from Lacombe County council's April 25 meeting

LAPP – New Governance Structure

A report was provided regarding the Local Authorities Pension Plan (LAPP) which has been providing pensions for employees in various sectors for 57 years.

Effective March 1, 2019, the LAPP established a new governance structure. Registered under the Employment Pension Plans Act (EPPA) of Alberta, LAPP formally became a jointly-sponsored pension plan. A new LAPP Corporation now has the responsibilities as trustee and administrator of the plan.

The report was received for information by council.

Cannabis Fire Guidelines

In order to provide developers with direction on the applicable fire code requirements and best practices as they relate to the growing and sale of cannabis, the Cannabis Guidelines: Lacombe County Fire Service Guide to Cannabis Retail and Cannabis Production Facilities has been developed by Lacombe County.

Council was provided with an overview of the Guidelines and subsequently by resolution of council the guidelines were endorsed.

Operating Surplus and Reserve Allocations

By resolution of council, the 2018 operating budget surplus was allocated as follows: Water and Wastewater Reserve $ 2,751,238

OH&S Legislative Changes

A presentation on OH&S Legislative Changes with regard to non-profit organizations was received for information by council.

Haynes Community Hall project

A delegation from the Haynes Community Hall Building Committee provided an update on the group’s plan for a new community hall facility and their request for support of this project. The updated request for support was referred to the county manager for a recommendation, which will be presented at a future meeting. Council received the presentation for information.

Safe and Caring Schools Program – Wolf Creek School Division

Barb Reaney, Director of Safe and Caring Schools and Danica Martin, Assistant Superintendent for Inclusive Learning for the Wolf Creek School Division, provided a presentation on the Social Work Program for the Wolf Creek School Division.

LPS School Resource Officer Program

Cst. Rueben Geleynse, Lacombe City Police School Resource Officer, provided an overview of the programs and initiatives he provides in the elementary, junior and senior high schools within Lacombe in his role as the school resource officer.

2018 Financial Statements

Council approved the Lacombe County 2018 Financial Statements, which reflect the 2018 surplus and reserve allocations.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Thursday, May 9 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.