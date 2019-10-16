Highlights from Lacombe County council - Oct. 10 meeting

MLA Ron Orr Delegation

Mr. Orr, MLA for the Lacombe/Ponoka riding, discussed current provincial and local issues and initiatives with council.

Five-year New Payment Plan

An overview of the Five-year New Pavement Plan was presented for Council’s consideration. By resolution of council, the five-year New Pavement Plan was adopted, and further, the county manager was authorized to tender and award the 2020 pavement project (RR 27-4 from Township Road 412 to Aspelund Road).

Shallow gas tax relief request

The Provincial Government has identified the temporary reprieve of property taxes for shallow gas well sites and pipelines as one of the temporary solutions to ease the financial burden of natural gas companies and in particular shallow gas operators.

The province has committed to funding the entire relief through a reduction of the school requisition for both the school and municipal portion of the tax relief. In future years, linear assessments for shallow gas wells and pipelines will be permanently reduced, and the reduced tax revenue will be borne by the municipality

and School Foundation.

As requested by the Province of Alberta, council approved the cancellation of a total of $559,659 in 2019 property taxes and $557.53 in current year’s penalties for thirty-one linear properties in accordance with the Province’s Property Tax Relief for Shallow Gas Producers Program.

Tax penalty cancellation requests

A motion that Lacombe County cancel the $132.89 late payment penalty levied on Tax Roll No. 3901291002 did not receive council approval.

A motion that Lacombe County cancel the $172.25 late payment penalty levied on Tax Roll No. 3903363002 did not receive council approval.

Sponsorship of Resolution – Access for COP’s to access AFRCS

By resolution of council, Lacombe County agreed to second the Foothills County resolution for Community Peace Officer Access to RCMP Radio Channels to be brought forward at the RMA Fall Conference in November 2019.

Public hearing – Gull Lake IDP

A public hearing was held for Bylaw No. 1302/19. Bylaw No.1302/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to adopt the proposed Gull Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. Council subsequently approved second reading of the bylaw.

Public hearing – LUB

A public hearing was held for Bylaw No. 1305/19. Bylaw No.1305/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to amend the Lacombe County Land Use Bylaw No. 1237/17. Council subsequently approved second reading of the bylaw.

Parkland Regional Library Budget

The Parkland Regional Library Budget for 2020, providing for Lacombe County’s membership fee in the amount of $ 88,432.65 received council approval.

RMA Convention – Meeting with the Minister of Environment and Parks

Council was advised that Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon will meet with council at the upcoming Rural Municipalities Association (RMA) Fall Convention. Council identified a list of topics for discussion.

RMA Convention – Meeting with the Minister of Municipal Affairs

Council agreed to request to meet with the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Kaycee Madu, at the upcoming RMA Fall Convention. Council identified a list of topics for discussion.

Committee of the Whole

In addition to receiving the minutes of the October 1, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting for information, council also reviewed the following items from that meeting:

Parks and Recreation 5-year capital plan : A presentation was made during the October 1, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting on the Lacombe

County Parks & Recreation 5-year Capital Plan. The County Manager was directed to prepare a report on the plan to be presented for council’s consideration at a future meeting.

: A presentation was made during the October 1, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting on the Lacombe County Parks & Recreation 5-year Capital Plan. The County Manager was directed to prepare a report on the plan to be presented for council’s consideration at a future meeting. Police Costing Test Model Survey: The Police Costing Test Model Survey as completed at the Committee of the Whole meeting was presented and

endorsed by council, and further, a copy of the completed survey along with a cover letter outlining council’s concerns regarding the survey be sent to the Solicitor General/Minister of Justice; the Minister of Municipal Affairs and local MLA’s.

The Police Costing Test Model Survey as completed at the Committee of the Whole meeting was presented and endorsed by council, and further, a copy of the completed survey along with a cover letter outlining council’s concerns regarding the survey be sent to the Solicitor General/Minister of Justice; the Minister of Municipal Affairs and local MLA’s. Value of Membership in Protein Alliance: Council directed the county manager to contact the Plant Protein Alliance to advise that Lacombe County strongly supports protein alliance facilities in Lacombe County.

A motion at the Oct. 10, 2019 council meeting to move forward with this recommendation did not receive the approval of council.

Council directed the county manager to contact the Plant Protein Alliance to advise that Lacombe County strongly supports protein alliance facilities in Lacombe County. A motion at the Oct. 10, 2019 council meeting to move forward with this recommendation did not receive the approval of council. Billing for fire services: The County Manager was directed to prepare a report regarding the concept of billing for fire department

responses.

The County Manager was directed to prepare a report regarding the concept of billing for fire department responses. County Support of Community Programs: A presentation on Policy RC(9) County Support of Community Programs, Events and Activities was received for

information by council.

A presentation on Policy RC(9) County Support of Community Programs, Events and Activities was received for information by council. Connex/BOLT/General Transportation: The county manager was directed to prepare a report on the Connex Bus Service to be presented at a future council meeting.

The county manager was directed to prepare a report on the Connex Bus Service to be presented at a future council meeting. Take if off Program: A report on the Take it Off Program and ice fishing hut registration was received for information by council.

–Submitted by Lacombe County council