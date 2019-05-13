Highlights from Lacombe County council - May 9

NRDRWWC

The Membership Agreement and Services Agreement with the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission (NRDRWWC) received the approval of council. The Membership and Supply Agreements outline the members’ obligations, board governance framework and the service provisions provided to the member municipalities.

Final Budget and Tax Rate Bylaw

Council approved the Lacombe County 2019 operating budget which provides for 1) total revenue of $60,545,150 comprised of $52,853,310 in operating revenue, $7,689,840 in reserve transfers, and 2) total operating expenses of $ 60,545,150 comprised of $43,763,320 in operating expenses, net inventory costs of $292,510, capital transfers of $5,571,870 and reserve contributions of $10,917,450 be approved.

Council also approved the Lacombe County 2019 capital budget, which provides for revenues and expenditures of $20,028,810. \

Council gave first, second and third reading, and so passed Bylaw No. 1298/19 providing for the establishment of the 2019 Tax Rates as follows:

Municipal – Tax Rate

Residential – 2.557

Farmland – 5.358

Non-residential – 5.463

Machinery & Equipment – 5.463

Alberta School Foundation Fund – Tax Rate

Residential/Farmland – 2.479

Non-residential – 4.062

Lacombe Foundation – Tax Rate

All Assessment Classes (excluding Provincial GIL) 0.0605

Designated Industrial Property Tax Rate

Designated Industrial, M&E & Linear Properties – 0.0786

Blackfalds RCMP

A report regarding a request from the Blackfalds RCMP detachment that Lacombe County consider fully or partially funding an administrative position for the detachment was received for information.

Village of Alix funding request

A request for funding from the Village of Alix Recreation Department for the Alix Youth Centre was received for information by council and further, the county manager was directed to prepare a report and recommendation to be presented for council’s consideration at a future council meeting.

Tees Cemetery request

As per resolution of council, approval was given to provide administrative, financial and work-in-kind support to the Tees Community Cemetery Society to allow for the maintenance and expansion of the Tees Cemetery and further, the monies required for the project be drawn from the Cemetery Development Reserve.

MEGlobal/NRDRWWC line

By resolution of council, the county manager was directed to work with the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission and MEGlobal to facilitate MEGlobal’s access to and utilization of the NRDRWWC line on the basis of MEGlobal being a customer of Lacombe County.

The county manager was also directed to collaborate with MEGlobal to explore options regarding the construction and operation of the wastewater line from MEGlobal to the NRDWWC line tie-in point.

The next regular council meeting is on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.