Highlights from Lacombe County council – May 23

RMA delegation

Representatives from the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) presented council with an overview on the recent election and the post-election process and implications for rural municipalities, as well as other pertinent issues, new initiatives and operations of the RMA.

Plant Protein Alliance of Alberta delegation

Alan Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the Plant Protein Alliance of Alberta(PPAA), presented to council on the organization, its history, partners and services that it provides, as well as the direction the industry is heading in.

PPAA is a not-for-profit established to help grow the plant protein and value-added processing industry here in Alberta.

Alix Recreation Department

Following a request from the Village of Alix’s youth program at the May 9, 2019 meeting, Lacombe County council defeated a motion to approve $8,000 in funding to the Village of Alix’s Youth Centre program.

FCSS – Reallocation of 2018 funding

Council approved funding, on a one-time basis, to the following community organizations:

Big Brothers Big Sisters $3,000

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited $2,000

Friends of Mirror Library Society $100

Lacombe and District FCSS $7,152

West of QEII servicing update

Following an update on the West of QEII Servicing Project, council approved a resolution to authorize the county manager to proceed with the project planning up to and including the tender stage, at which time council can make a decision with the benefit of having firm project costs.

Temporary grazing of roadsides

Policy AG(15) Temporary Grazing of Livestock Along Roadsides was adopted by council.

This policy will assist livestock owners in years where periods of drought cause livestock feed shortages by permitting their livestock to graze in county road ditches.

Sea Buckthorn

Bylaw No. 1299/19, a bylaw of Lacombe County to designated Sea Buckthorn as a noxious weed within Lacombe County, was read a first and second time by council.

The county manager will forward Bylaw 1299/19 to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry for consideration of approval.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.