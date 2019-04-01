Highlights from Lacombe County council - March 28

Health & Safety Management System

Policy AD(34) Health and Safety Management System as amended received council approval.

The Act to Protect the Health and Well-being of Working Albertans took effect on June 1, 2018 resulting in changes to the Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Act, Regulations and Codes. To ensure compliance with these changes a review of Policy AD(34) Health and Safety Management System was required.

2018-2023 Key Action Items Implementation Plan

The Key Action Items Implementation Plan 2018 to 2023 was presented to council and subsequently received for information. The key action items are identified under the Strategic Plan for 2018 to 2023.

Joint Council Meeting with Summer Villages

A joint council meeting will be held on June 21, 2019 with the Summer Villages of Sylvan Lake, the Summer Village of Gull Lake and the Summer Village of Parkland Beach.

Social Media – Staff and Council

Policies AD(42) and AD(43) are designed to support council and county staff in their use of social media, ensuring they understand their roles and responsibilities when using social media for county business.

Policy AD(42) Social Media – Council and Policy AD(43)- Social Media – Staff were approved as presented.

Vesta Energy

Thomas Everett, Mike Hanson and representatives of Vesta Energy provided council with a presentation on:

Seismic Event of March 4, 2019

2019 Initiatives of Vesta Energy

Corporate Objective – Stakeholder Engagement

MEGlobal Athletic Park expansion

Council received a presentation on the preliminary plans/drawing for the proposed expansion to the Lacombe Athletic Park. Representatives from LAPA provided the presentation outlining the details of the expansion.

LAPA will be submitting a proposal in the future for Lacombe County capital and operational funding. The presentation was received for information.

The next regular council meeting will be held Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.