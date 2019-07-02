Highlights from Lacombe County council - June 27

Improvements to unopened road allowance

Council approved a request for improvements to the undeveloped portion of Twp Road 41-0 adjacent to SE 2-41-03-W5M at an estimated cost of $6,800.

Proposed land accretion – Brownlow’s Landing

Council received for information the report, draft survey plan and the revised draft survey plan regarding the proposed accretion of the land in NE 25-40-1-W5M. Lacombe County will hold a meeting to present and solicit public input on the subject proposed accretion over the summer.

Pre-budget meeting

The 2020 pre-budget meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29th commencing at 9 a.m. and the 2020 budget meeting of council will be held on Friday, Nov. 29th at 9 a.m.

Appointment of auditor

Each year, Lacombe County engages the services of an accounting firm to perform its annual external financial audit and prepare the County’s financial statements and financial information return.

Council approved a resolution that BDO Canada LLP be appointed as the Lacombe County auditor for 2019.

Tees Agricultural Society

A delegation from the Tees Agricultural Society presented to council on the Tees Outdoor Rink Revitalization Project.

The presentation was received for information, and council directed the county manager to prepare a report and recommendation for council’s consideration at a future council meeting.

Proposed safety rest stop on QEII

A motion for council to support the invitation from the City of Lacombe to be a joint signatory along with the Lacombe and District Chamber of Commerce in their letter to Ron Orr regarding the rest stop adjacent to the southbound lane on the QEII north of Lacombe did not receive council approval.

The next regular council meeting is on Thursday, July 11 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Building.

-Submitted by Lacombe County