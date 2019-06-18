Highlights from Lacombe County council - June 13

RCMP presentation

A presentation by the Central Alberta RCMP detachment representatives at the June 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting was received for information.

School Resource Officer

The county manager was directed to prepare a report with regard to Lacombe County undertaking the School Resource Officer Program by utilizing a Lacombe County Community Peace Officer and further, that this report be presented at a future council meeting.

Following a presentation on the School Resource Officer Program, the following resolution received council

approval:

that the county manager be directed to seek the termination of the Enhanced Policing Agreement with

the Alberta Solicitor General and the Memorandum of Understanding with the RCMP for the provision of an

RCMP School Resource Officer, effective no later than July 31, 2019; that the county manager be authorized to enter into agreements with the Wolf Creek School Division,

and potentially other school authorities within Lacombe County to provide School Resource Officer

programming commencing August 1, 2019; and that the county manager be authorized to redirect the funds budgeted for the 2019 Enhanced Policing

Agreement that provide for the School Resource Officer Program as a service contracted through the

RCMP, to the Lacombe County School Resource Officer program

Cannabis facilities within Lacombe County

A discussion at the June 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting regarding the location of cannabis facilities within Lacombe County was received for information.

Tax rates for 2020

A discussion at the June 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting regarding tax rates for 2020 was received

for information.

Nighttime paving permits

The county manager was directed to prepare a report regarding that if night time paving takes place the adjacent landowners must be notified by the permit holder; that current permit holders be informed of this proposed change; and further, that this report be presented at a future council meeting.

Line painting

A discussion at the June 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting regarding line painting was received for information.

Vehicle for county use

A discussion at the June 6, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting regarding a vehicle for council use was received for information.

Subdivisions/boundary adjustments

The county manager was directed to create a policy that restricts boundary adjustments to only those properties where other subdivision regulations are met, and further, that this policy be presented to council for their consideration at a future council meeting.

Committee of the Whole meeting

A Committee of the Whole meeting was scheduled for June 26, 2019 commencing at 2 p.m. to discuss the June 5, 2019 Committee of the Whole recommendations with regard to capital recreational funding.

Land donation

On May 25, 2018, Doris Albers entered into a donation agreement for 156 acres of land to Lacombe County. Due to a number of circumstances, Ms. Albers wishes to be released from the donation agreement.

A resolution that Lacombe County rescind the Donation Agreement for land with Doris Albers subject to the reimbursement for costs incurred by Lacombe County was approved by council.

Mirror Dry Bulk Facility

A report was presented by Taves Management on behalf of Transand Inc. regarding a request to rezone approximately 60.22 ha (148.81 ac) on Pt. SE 29-40-22-W4M, west of the Hamlet of Mirror from Agricultural ‘A’ District to Business Industrial ‘I-BI’ District.

The rezoning would facilitate a Dry Bulk Facility for the purposes of transporting and distributing frac sand. The report was received for information by council.

Transand Inc. will hold a public open house on July 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mirror Hall regarding the proposed facility.

Alta Link/Alberta Electric System Operator

Council received a presentation from representatives of Alta Link and the Alberta Electric System Operator

(AESO), who provided information/timeframes for the Central East Transfer Out Project.

Haynes Community Hall project

At the April 23, 2019 council meeting, a delegation from the Haynes Community Hall Building Committee provided an update on the group’s plan for a new community hall facility and their request for support of this project.

The aociety is seeking an increase from $250,000 to $400,000 in funding.

Council deferred a decision on the additional funding request for the Haynes Community Hall Society’s new community hall construction project until such time as the society reports to council on the success of its CFEP grant application.

Synergy Alberta/Alberta Energy Regulator

Representatives of Synergy Alberta and Alberta Energy Regulator provided a presentation on the use of water for hydraulic fracturing in Lacombe County. The report was received for information.

RMA Convention

Lacombe County will inform Lacombe County urban elected officials of the dates of future Rural Municipalities Association Conventions

if they should wish to attend.

The next Lacombe County meeting will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 9 a.m. at the Lacombe County Administration Office.

–Submitted by Lacombe County