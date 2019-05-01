Highlights from Blackfalds town council – April 23
Delegation
- 2018 Consolidated Financial Statement & Auditors Report – Presenter Samantha Robinson, RSM Canada – The audited financial statements for the Town of Blackfalds were provided to Council, with updates on the process.
Business
- 2018 Audited Financial Statements – Council approved 2018 Audited Financial statements.
- CAO Verbal Report – CAO Thompson provided a progress report on work being conducted by Administration on numerous projects and initiatives. This CAO report included activities from the past month, with highlights such as: Regional Waste Water Commission meetings, a Municipal re-branding workshop, a Council tour of recycling facility in Red Deer, 2019 property tax notices, the two 2019 Volunteer Appreciation events, DIDS Fundraiser, Multi-Plex Open House, Public Works operations for Spring, and recent employee professional development opportunities.
- 2019 Quarterly Financial Statements to March 31, 2019 – Council accepted the Operating Statement and Variance Report along with the Capital Project Report, with highlights showing that revenues and expenditures are on track in 2019.
- 2019 FCSS CBI Funding and Budget Reallocation – Council supported a recommendation from the FCSS Board to reallocate funds for the CBI Administrator position, and further approved funding for community grants and programming under the FCSS spending plan.
- North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission – Membership and Supply of Services Agreement – Council authorized for Administration to enter into a membership agreement and supply of services agreement with the NRDRWWSC.
- North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission – Lagoons Lands Lease Agreement and Asset Transfer Update – Council instructed administration to transfer the LS#1 asset to the commission for the current Net Book Value.
- MLA Elect Ron Orr – Municipal Congratulations – Council directed Administration to draft a congratulatory letter to Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr and also to request a meeting to discuss community needs for the Town of Blackfalds.
Action correspondence
- Proclamation: WCB National Day of Mourning April 28, 2019 – Council proclaimed April 28 as WCB National Day of Mourning in the Town of Blackfalds.
- Proclamation: 2019 National Youth Week May 1-7, 2019 – Council proclaimed May 1-7, 2019 as National Youth Week in the Town of Blackfalds.
- Invitation: RDC State of the College Address May 9, 2019 – Council received the invitation as information for members of Council to attend at their leisure.
- Proclamation: National Mental Health Week May 6-12, 2019 – Council proclaimed May 6-12, 2019 as National Mental Health Week in the Town of Blackfalds. • Invitation: ATCO Cup May 23, 2019 – Council received the invitation as information for members of Council to attend at their leisure.
Information items
Several items were presented as information including:
- Lacombe County Highlights – April 11, 2019
- United Robotics of Lacombe Award and Competition
- MP Cheryl Gallant – Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke – Bill C-68 Impact
Additional business for the good of council
- Council directed Administration to purchase a table of 8 for the 2019 Blackfalds Firefighters Ball which will be held May 4, 2019.
Round table discussion
- Council presented round table reports highlighting monthly meetings, events and activities.
Approval of meeting minutes – – Regular Council Minutes from April 9, 2019 were given approval.
Notice of Motion – – Council tabled the proposed notice of motion to AUMA relative to provincial registries.
In-camera – – Council held a closed meeting and when the regular meeting resumed, Council approved an increase for CAO Thompson to Step 7 of the Level 1: CAO 2019 grid, retroactive to Jan 2, 2019.
The next regular council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.
Comments