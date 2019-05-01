Highlights from Blackfalds town council – April 23

Delegation

2018 Consolidated Financial Statement & Auditors Report – Presenter Samantha Robinson, RSM Canada – The audited financial statements for the Town of Blackfalds were provided to Council, with updates on the process.

Business

2018 Audited Financial Statements – Council approved 2018 Audited Financial statements.

CAO Verbal Report – CAO Thompson provided a progress report on work being conducted by Administration on numerous projects and initiatives. This CAO report included activities from the past month, with highlights such as: Regional Waste Water Commission meetings, a Municipal re-branding workshop, a Council tour of recycling facility in Red Deer, 2019 property tax notices, the two 2019 Volunteer Appreciation events, DIDS Fundraiser, Multi-Plex Open House, Public Works operations for Spring, and recent employee professional development opportunities.

2019 Quarterly Financial Statements to March 31, 2019 – Council accepted the Operating Statement and Variance Report along with the Capital Project Report, with highlights showing that revenues and expenditures are on track in 2019.

2019 FCSS CBI Funding and Budget Reallocation – Council supported a recommendation from the FCSS Board to reallocate funds for the CBI Administrator position, and further approved funding for community grants and programming under the FCSS spending plan.

North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission – Membership and Supply of Services Agreement – Council authorized for Administration to enter into a membership agreement and supply of services agreement with the NRDRWWSC.

North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission – Lagoons Lands Lease Agreement and Asset Transfer Update – Council instructed administration to transfer the LS#1 asset to the commission for the current Net Book Value.

MLA Elect Ron Orr – Municipal Congratulations – Council directed Administration to draft a congratulatory letter to Lacombe-Ponoka MLA Ron Orr and also to request a meeting to discuss community needs for the Town of Blackfalds.

Action correspondence

Proclamation: WCB National Day of Mourning April 28, 2019 – Council proclaimed April 28 as WCB National Day of Mourning in the Town of Blackfalds.

Proclamation: 2019 National Youth Week May 1-7, 2019 – Council proclaimed May 1-7, 2019 as National Youth Week in the Town of Blackfalds.

Invitation: RDC State of the College Address May 9, 2019 – Council received the invitation as information for members of Council to attend at their leisure.

Proclamation: National Mental Health Week May 6-12, 2019 – Council proclaimed May 6-12, 2019 as National Mental Health Week in the Town of Blackfalds. • Invitation: ATCO Cup May 23, 2019 – Council received the invitation as information for members of Council to attend at their leisure.

Information items

Several items were presented as information including:

Lacombe County Highlights – April 11, 2019

United Robotics of Lacombe Award and Competition

MP Cheryl Gallant – Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke – Bill C-68 Impact

Additional business for the good of council

Council directed Administration to purchase a table of 8 for the 2019 Blackfalds Firefighters Ball which will be held May 4, 2019.

Round table discussion

Council presented round table reports highlighting monthly meetings, events and activities.

Approval of meeting minutes – – Regular Council Minutes from April 9, 2019 were given approval.

Notice of Motion – – Council tabled the proposed notice of motion to AUMA relative to provincial registries.

In-camera – – Council held a closed meeting and when the regular meeting resumed, Council approved an increase for CAO Thompson to Step 7 of the Level 1: CAO 2019 grid, retroactive to Jan 2, 2019.

The next regular council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.