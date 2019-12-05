Habitat for Humanity Red Deer to help families achieve home ownership dream in Blackfalds

One of the country’s fastest growing communities will now see its options enabling low income families to own their own home grow, too.

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer (HFHRD) has secured land in the Town of Blackfalds for their first ever build in the community, and in a presentation to town council at their last meeting, said they will soon embark on what they’re calling the Aspen Lakes West Build Project.

“We have recently secured land lots to build two duplexes to house four families,” HFHRD CEO Karen Vavrek told council. “Generally speaking, our groundbreaking is scheduled for Spring 2020 – we’re hoping it will be sometime in March or April.”

HFHRD, which is just one affiliate of hundreds worldwide and 54 federations across Canada, has operated in central Alberta since 1994 with the goal of bringing together communities to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable home ownership.

Marking its 25th anniversary this year, they’ve built 38 homes and served 48 families throughout central Alberta, steadily expanding their reach from Red Deer into the outlying communities of Innisfail, Delburne, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe, where there are currently four Habitat duplexes, the latest of which were built on Sheep Close in 2017 as part of the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project to build 150 homes across the country.

Blackfalds already has several non-Habitat affordable housing units, but they are filled, with a current waitlist of five looking for such housing. Given the town’s growth rate, it’s likely that number could grow in the near future, and thus HFHRD will look to help address the need by expanding into the community.

“I don’t think I need to tell anyone here the importance of affordable housing in today’s society. It’s become such a hot-button issue, it’s become a concern for people of all different ages and stripes, not only in central Alberta but across Canada,” said Vavrek. “We play a small part in terms of what we do to provide affordable housing but we’re very proud of the part that we play at Habitat for Humanity Red Deer.

“We’re known as a home builder, we’re known as a retailer because we operate a ReStore, but the biggest thing we like to be known for is serving families. First and foremost, that is what we try and do through our mission to provide families who may not have the opportunity to secure a conventional mortgage achieve the dream of homeownership.”

While there’s some misconceptions HFHRD gives away free homes and homes to the homeless, the reality is they work with families who are gainfully employed and have the means to repay an affordable, interest-free mortgage without a required down payment. The theory is to give people a hand up, not a hand out, and help break the cycle of poverty.

Eligible families for such homes have an annual gross family income between $37,000-$58,000, and be Canadian citizens or permanent residents for at least three years. There’s an application process, and prospective families will be visited at their current home by HFHRD so they can immerse themselves in the personal struggles a family may be enduring and see first hand their unique needs.

Those chosen to become part of the Habitat family and take ownership of the homes are then required to put in 500 hours of sweat equity in through volunteer work with HFHRD, such as working on the project itself, or at their ReStore retail operation in Red Deer, and other Habitat events.

Each project usually takes about 10-12 months to complete from groundbreaking to turnover during a home dedication ceremony, not to mention some 250-300 volunteers, be it through corporate team builds, women’s builds, or gift in kind services, from moving gravel or pouring concrete, to other materials and design work within the home.

HFHRD’s plan is to engage businesses and groups in the community to help support the project, which they hope will be a long-term asset for the community, especially given the organization has the option of buying back the home once a family moves on in order to give another a helping hand with homeownership.

Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole says they are looking forward to the organization becoming active in Blackfalds.

“Anything we can do to help families within our community is very much appreciated,” he said.

Aspen Lakes, billed as the community’s only lakeside subdivision and one of the most affordable communities in central Alberta, is on the northwest end of Blackfalds off Vista Trail, and will be connected to the town’s trail systems, with recreational options and schools nearby.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity Red Deer, visit habitatreddeer.ca.