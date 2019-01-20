Guns seized, vehicle recovered by RCMP at Blackfalds residence

Blackfalds RCMP have charged a local 49-year-old man after recovering a stolen vehicle and seizing 14 insecure firearms during the execution of a search warrant.

On Thursday, Jan. 17, a Blackfalds General Investigation Section (GIS) member was conducting patrols when he located a vehicle reported stolen at a residence on Westridge Dr. in Blackfalds.

With assistance from the Lacombe Police Service and Sylvan Lake RCMP, a search warrant was granted and carried out at the residence where the vehicle was located. Several insecure firearms, including one reported stolen at an earlier break and enter in Ponoka.

Kevin John Brown of Blackfalds, who was on a court order prohibiting his possession of firearms, was arrested without incident. He was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, less than $5,000, 12 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, and 15 counts of failure to comply.

Brown was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 21, 2019.

Blackfalds RCMP has secured funding for a two-person plain clothes GIS since 2018, with Red Deer County and Lacombe County each funding one of those positions. The unit was established to work on serious crimes, and crimes linked between jurisdictions, with a primary focus of dedicating time to identify underlying causes of crimes, as well as trying to prevent them.