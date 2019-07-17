Gord Bamford Foundation announces 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic

Today, the Gord Bamford Foundation is pleased to announce the 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic, will be taking place August 7-8, 2019 at the Cambridge Hotel Resort & Conference Centre in Red Deer. JEDCO Energy Services Corp is returning as the presenting sponsor for the two-day event. This year’s emcee is Paul McGuire, formerly of ET Canada. The star-studded gala includes appearances from sports icons and performances from Canadian country music stars Gord Bamford, Jess Moskaluke, Aaron Pritchett and JoJo Mason.

“No other event in Canada is doing what we are doing. We bring in top athletes, exciting acts, and incredible experiences to be bid on during our auction. The goal is to create a unique experience every year. Every year the organizing committee does an incredible job. I am so grateful to have the team I do, they see my vision and my passion to support kids and communities,” said Gord Bamford.

“We anticipate raising enough funds to make a difference in the lives of thousands of kids this year. Thanks to everyone for their support over the years – I look forward to the 12th Annual!”

Hosted by Gord Bamford, the gala evening will see an auction packed with unique items and delicious dinner for attendees. The second day will see a full day of golf at the beautiful Lacombe Golf & Country club. The charity golf classic is the primary source of fundraising for theGord Bamford Foundation, with an incredible $469,720 raised at 2018’s sold out event. The funds raised were shared between the MusiCounts, Big Brothers Big Sisters – Lacombe, Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, and supported music therapy programs is children’s’ hospitals across Canada.

To date, the Gord Bamford Foundationhas raised over 3.6 million dollars to support organizations making a difference in children’s lives across Canada. Aligning with the mission of the Foundation all funds raised are used to support youth-centered initiatives that include or involve music, education, healthcare, sports, and multi-use facilities.

–Submitted by the Gord Bamford Foundation