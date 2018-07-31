Generals release 2018-19 season schedule

The Lacombe Generals have officially released their completed 2018-19 Allan Cup Hockey West (ACHW) regular season schedule.

The Generals will play a total of 23 games, including 12 at home and 11 on the road, with six games against each of their opponents, with the exception of the Stony Plain Eagles, who they’ll only play five regular season games against.

Officially, the regular season will get underway with the Generals playing at home Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. vs. the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs. They’ll break for two weeks over Christmas following a Dec. 16 game against the Innisfail Eagles and start back up Jan. 4 against the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs.

January will be by far their busiest month, with seven games total as the season winds down. Feb. 1 will be their final home game of the regular season, while Feb. 2 will be their final regular season game before playoffs.

The Lacombe Generals will also be hosting the 2019 Viking Projects Allan Cup April 8-13 in Lacombe. Ticket packages for both reserved and rush seating officially go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 to the public. An arena and seating chart for reserved seating will be posted online Wednesday morning, along with more details on how to purchase tickets.

For more information on the Generals, visit their website at generalshockey.ca, and follow them on Twitter and Facebook @LacombeGenerals.

2018 ACHW preseason tournament

Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

26, 8 p.m. Generals vs. Red Deer College Kings

28, 5 p.m. Augustana Vikings vs. Red Deer College Kings

28, 8 p.m. Stony Plain Eagles vs. Innisfail Eagles

29, 1 p.m. Innisfail Eagles vs. Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs

29, 4 p.m. Lacombe Generals vs. Rosetown Redwings

29, 7 p.m. Stony Plain Eagles vs. Augustana Vikings

30, 12 p.m. Rosetown Redwings vs. Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs

2018-19 regular season schedule:

12, 8 p.m. vs. Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs*

13, 7:30 p.m. at Stony Plain Eagles

19, 8 p.m. vs. Stony Plain Eagles*

27, 7:30 p.m. vs. Innisfail Eagles*

2, 8 p.m. vs. Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs*

10, 8:15 p.m. at Ft. Saskatchewan Chiefs

11, 5 p.m. at Innisfail Eagles

17, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rosetown Redwings*

24, 7:30 p.m. at Stony Plain Eagles

1, 8:30 p.m. at Innisfail Eagles

8, 8 p.m. at Rosetown Redwings

9, 8:30 p.m. at Rosetown Redwings

14, 8 p.m. vs. Stony Plain Eagles*

16, 6 p.m. vs. Innisfail Eagles*

4, 8 p.m. vs. Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs*

12, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rosetown Redwings*

18, 8:30 p.m. at Innisfail Eagles

19, 8:15 p.m. at Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs

23, 8 p.m. vs. Innisfail Eagles*

26, 7:30 p.m. vs. Rosetown Redwings*

27, 3:15 p.m. at Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs

1, 8 p.m. vs. Stony Plain Eagles*

2, 7 p.m. at Rosetown Redwings

*All home games to be played at Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex