Gas line work closing lanes at Hwy 12 and 58 St. intersection in Lacombe

Residents are advised that ATCO will be conducting gas line maintenance in two phases at the Highway 12/50 Ave. and 58 St. intersection beginning Tuesday, June 18.

Work is expected to be completed on Saturday, June 22.

For the first phase of work, which is expected to last two to three days, Hwy 12/50 Ave. will be reduced to two-way single lane traffic at the intersection, and the 58 Street southbound and northbound traffic will be redirected along 57 St. and 49 Ave.

During the second phase of work, which is expected to last one to two days, vehicle traffic will not be able to make left turns at the intersection of Hwy 12/50 Ave. and 58 St.

Traffic will be redirected along 52 St. and 56 St. and 49 Ave. and 52nd Ave. as shown.

Eastbound and westbound traffic along Hwy 12/50 St. will be maintained throughout the work.

Please obey posted signs and flag persons. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this construction period.

For more information about this project, go to www.lacombe.ca/construction.

–Submitted by the City of Lacombe