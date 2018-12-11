Former Globe editor named WCPS communications coordinator

Former Lacombe Globe editor Vince Burke has been named the new communications coordinator for Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS).

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, WCPS made the announcement official, and Burke will step into the role Jan. 24, 2019.

“I am very pleased to announce the hiring of Vince Burke as Wolf Creek’s new communications coordinator,” said Superintendent of Schools Jayson Lovell. “Vince’s background and experience in understanding K-12 education to communicate and celebrate the great work we do in Wolf Creek Public Schools will be an asset.”

Burke has been with St. Thomas Aquinas Roman (STAR) Catholic School Division for the past four years as the manager of communications and as such, brings a “well-rounded depth of communications expertise” including developing of communication plans, crisis communication messaging, social media and website management as well as graphic design, communications materials and event planning.

He attended the Western Academy of Broadcasting College where he earned a Diploma in Broadcasting and is currently working towards a Diploma in Public Relations through the University of Victoria. He also has a Certificate in Emergency Management, as well as Planning for Public Participation and Techniques in Public Participation.

Before joining STAR Catholic, and now WCPS, he had 15 years of experience in both journalism and broadcasting. In addition to holding the editor position at the Globe, he was also editor of the now-closed Camrose Canadian and a journalist with the Wetaskiwin Times and has been awarded by the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association (AWNA) for his journalism work.

He’s also worked with two radio stations as an on-air personality with a focus on connecting and celebrating community.

That, according to the release sent out by WCPS, ties in with his philosophy of a focus on people – connections, relationship building and sharing successes and a belief in small things creating the best stories.

“I am excited by this opportunity to join Wolf Creek Public Schools and help share the wonderful stories of division, school, and student success,” Burke said in a release issued Tuesday. “Wolf Creek has a tremendous reputation and I’m honoured to be part of the school division.”

Burke is also a graduate of Ponoka Composite High School, now known as Ponoka Secondary Campus, and lives in Ponoka with his wife and four children.