Flying in for breakfast at the Lacombe Regional Airport

Hundreds of Lacombe residents and visitors flocked to the newly christened Lacombe Regional Airport for the Fly-in, Drive-in Pancake Breakfast on Sunday.

The 54th annual event, put on by the Lacombe Flying Club, saw about 29 aircraft come in to the airport between 7:45 a.m. and noon, with 691 breakfasts served over the same time span.

While there were a few less aircraft this year, due to fly-in breakfasts happening in other communities, including Barrhead, flying club President Jon Fromm said the local community’s turnout was just as good.

“We get really good community support every year and this year is no exception,” he said.

“It’s a good chance for the community to come out to the airport, get involved, take a look around and maybe go for a ride.”

Those in attendance had opportunity to grab a breakfast for a nominal fee – more to cover costs than fundraise for the club – as well as get up close with some of the various aircraft.

Among the more popular aircraft was a Bell 47 – a civilian version of the helicopter flown on M*A*S*H*, owned by Glenn Chong. Chong took a lucky few people up for a quick two-three minute flight, on the condition they make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District. No specific number raised was known at the time of press, but several hundred dollars were raised.

It’s just one of many fundraisers the flying club is involved in, including the Twinkle Tours at Christmas.

“The community has been really good to this club, and it’s nice to give something back.”