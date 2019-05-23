Flocking to the farm: Ellis Bird Farm opens for 37th year

Celebration of nature, the circle of life and history marked the opening of Ellis Bird Farm for a 37th season.

On what was a decent but windy Victoria Day Monday, dozens of central Albertans and regional visitors flocked to the farm for one of the busier opening days in recent years.

“It’s been one of the most intense days of my career,” said site manager and resident biologist Myrna Pearman. “Considering the weather, it’s been a wonderful turnout – just perfect.”

Among the activities of the day was the launch of Pearman’s newest book, “Charlie, Winnie & the Bluebirds – The Story of Ellis Bird Farm,” which was four years in the making.

Unlike many of Pearman’s other books which focus on nature itself, this one documents the history of Ellis Bird Farm and how siblings Charlie and Winnie Ellis first started their wildlife conservation program on their family farm. Covering the early the history and the establishment of the farm in 1982 all the way to the end of 2018, she said she decided it was a story that needed to be told about five years ago.

It proved to be more challenging to put together than some of her others, not only because she was only able to work on it part time, but because it was a history book.

“It takes a lot of willpower to write a history book and see it through the end. It just grew and grew because I wanted to put more and more into it…but it got to the point where I needed to get it out,” she said. “I’m glad that it’s out there now.”

Although the book is out, Ellis Bird Farm’s history is still in the making, especially with the opening of two different projects.

A viewing platform was unveiled midway through the afternoon, dedicated in the memory of Jessica Emily Schamehorn, a young local lady who died in 2018 at the age of 27 from a brain aneurysm. Her grandfather, Barry, wanted to do something in her memory and worked with Pearman to create a project and ultimately donated the platform for visitors to get somewhat of a bird’s eye view of Ellis as a whole.

“I’ve taken quite a few purple martin pictures from the top of a 12-foot ladder, and I realized the view is so different from that height,” said Pearman. “It give you a totally new perspective and so I thought: ‘I want to have a viewing tower,’ and I talked with Barry and we came up with this.”

The late Fred Shutz, Pearman’s friend and mentor, was also honoured with a new library at the farm, featuring his own grand collection of nature books, as well as other nature books and research notes from Winnie Ellis. Given there are sensitive artefacts, the library will only be open on a by-request basis.

The projects aren’t done either, as the water garden has undergone reconstruction and is expected to reopen later during the season.

“The farm just gets more interesting every year,” said Pearman. “We’re developing and expanding our programs and we’re about to embark on a very interesting research project we’ll talk about later when we have more details.”

Of course, much of the attraction to Ellis was the opportunity for bird watchers and nature photographers to catch a glimpse of the wildlife, in particular the three new owlets of Great Horned Owls Ellie and Albert – Buster, Bree and Tyson.

Purple martin numbers weren’t quite known as bad weather delayed their return, but Pearman expects them to be good, as well as bluebird numbers.

They’re also doing a project with bats, keeping track of their movements and such, and counted 350 bats in just one of their boxes on Sunday.

Regular Ellis Bird Farm hours are Tuesdays through Sundays, as well as holiday Mondays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The annual Bluebird festival will be on July 13, and the Bug Jamboree will be held Aug. 10. Regular workshops and Bluebird trail tours, as well as special nature evenings will be held throughout the season.

Closing day is Sept. 2.

Admission is by donation.

For updates on what’s going on at Ellis Bird Farm, more information or a full list of events, visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca or email info@ellisbirdfarm.ca.