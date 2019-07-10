Fendt Field Day sets North American record at Lacombe's Pentagon Farm Centre

A new North American record for the most Fendt tractors in a single field was set Tuesday at Pentagon Farm Centre in Lacombe.

Over 130 Fendt tractors, including 96 customer units, gathered at the centre on the city’s eastern edge for their Fendt Field Day, which included a tractor parade, lunch, activities for the kids, not to mention the ability to see a variety of Fendt tractors and merchandise up close and hang out with other Fendt fans.

Pentagon last held such an event in 2016, but also held one in 2014, where they set the record with 77 tractors taking part in the parade.

“In Germany, they have big field days like this every year – Fendt puts them on – and they have thousands and thousands of people who come, and so we’ve copied what they do,” said Pentagon Farm Centre’s General Manager Tyler Williams. “We invited out customers here to bring their tractors and hang out for the day and that’s what we’ve got here.”

Williams described Fendt as having premium machines, or the “cadillac” of the tractor industry, with owners of such machines passionate about the brand.

“The people who own these machines are proud of them,” he said. “It’s a big Fendt family, a Fendt culture and they’re proud to be here and show them off.”