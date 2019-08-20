Federal Conservatives pledge to make maternity benefits tax free: Calkins

Today, the leader of Canada’s Conservatives, the Hon. Andrew Scheer, announced that a Conservative government would make maternity benefits tax-free.

Blaine Calkins, Member of Parliament for Red Deer – Lacombe, issues the following statement on the announcement:

“Canada’s Conservatives understand that life is getting more expensive and Canadians are having a hard time just getting by. That’s why we are committed to making life more affordable for everyone. A new Conservative government would remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits by providing a non-refundable tax credit of 15 per cent for any income earned under these two programs. For a Canadian making $50,000 a year, that’s a savings of about $4,000.

“When you decide to start a family, it’s an extremely exciting, but often stressful time. Whether it’s your first child or third, there is an awful lot to do and the expenses can really start to pile up. This tax-credit will help alleviate some of those financial burdens and give parents some peace of mind during one of the most exciting times in their lives.

“While Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are nickel and diming Canadians at every turn, and running massive deficits that will inevitably lead to them raising taxes, Conservatives remain committed to making like more affordable. We understand that Canadians work hard for their money, and they know best when and where to spend it. Conservatives have a plan for you and your family to get ahead: lowering your taxes, living within our means, and putting more money in your pockets.”