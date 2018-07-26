Embark on a community-wide scavenger hunt

If you’re looking for something to do in Lacombe, there’s a new activity residents are digging.

And it rocks. Literally.

Lacombe Rocks, a Facebook group which began in May, encourages residents and visitors to paint rocks and hide them around town for others to find in what is being described as a community-wide “treasure hunt.”

Melodie Reid, a resident of Lacombe for the past 22 years, is the woman behind the page, and says she thought it would be fun for the community.

“I thought it would go over well. I know the Lacombe spirit, the community spirit and I know there are a lot of creative people here,” she said. “It’s a great way to get the community together, to be creative, to be active.”

The original idea for Lacombe Rocks wasn’t her own. Reid says she was part of another Facebook group for hiking, where someone shared a photo of a rock directing people to “Rammy Rocks.”

Created by two Ramsbottom, England parents, Rammy Rocks was intended to get kids off the computer and instead painting, hiding and discovering rocks in their community. It became somewhat of a craze, with over 7,000 likes on the page, spurring other communities to create their own.

That’s what Reid did, starting off by creating the page, painting a few rocks with “Lacombe Rocks” written on the back, and inviting friends to join.

It’s caught on, too, with just shy of 250 members in the first two months. Many post frequently on the page, showing off their findings or giving clues to where they’ve hidden their rocks.

It’s proved to be popular enough to inspire the creation of a similar group for the Town of Rimbey.

Anyone can get involved, Reid said. There’s just two rules: keep the rocks appropriate, and don’t use them to promote businesses.

“I just want it to be fun, not get into advertising, and so far it’s been great,” Reid said. “That’s how I’d like to keep it.”