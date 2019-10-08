Election 43: Here's what you need to know for Red Deer-Lacombe

The 2019 federal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 21. Here’s everything you need to know before you vote in Red Deer-Lacombe.

The Red Deer-Lacombe riding

The Red Deer-Lacombe riding includes the the census subdivisions of Blackfalds, Lacombe, Lacombe County – including the Village of Clive, Village of Alix, Mirror and Tees, Ponoka, Ponoka County, Red Deer County, Rimbey, the Samson Reserve in Maskwacis, and Sylvan Lake.

The riding was created in the 2012 realignment from the ridings of Wetaskiwin and Red Deer.

Historically, voters in the region have voted in conservative parties, and have not elected a Liberal MP since the 1920’s.

In Wetaskiwin, which included Lacombe and Lacombe County, the first representative elected was Liberal Stanley Tobin, who served for just one year before United Farmers of Canada replaced him from 1926-1935. Social Credit, Progressive Conservative, Reform, Alliance, and Conservative Party of Canada Members of Parliament have been elected since.

The first representative for the riding of Red Deer was Liberal Michael Clark, who later became part of the Progressive Party of Canada, followed by Alfred Speakman of the United Farmers. Since then, the area has been represented by a mix of Social Credit, Progressive Conservative, Reform and Alliance, and Conservative Party of Canada.

The incumbent Member of Parliament is Blaine Calkins, who was elected in 2015 with a total of 43,599 votes, or 70.71 per cent. Liberal Party candidate Jeff Rock came in second with 9,235 (14.98 per cent), followed by the NDP’s Doug Hart with 7,055 (11.44 per cent) and Les Kuzcyk of the Green Party with 1,773 (2.88 per cent). Turnout was 71.40 per cent with 61,662 ballots cast out of 86,609 eligible voters. A total of 176 ballots were rejected.

The candidates:

The debates:

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Ponoka Legion.

Lacombe & District Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum

Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Federal Elections Forum Oct. 10

X Candidates Debate on Oct. 16

The Hideout, Red Deer 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Pub night, featuring Red Deer-Lacombe candidates Blaine Calkins (CPC), Tiffany Rose (Liberal), as well as the PPC, Green Party and NDP candidates for Red Deer-Mountainview.

Advanced voting

Advanced voting takes place from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday Oct. 11 through Monday, Oct. 14. Voters are reminded to bring their ID.

In Lacombe, voters can cast their ballots in the Lacombe Memorial Centre in the County Room

In Blackfalds, advanced voting polls will be open at the Blackfalds Community Centre, 4810 Womacks Road.

Eligible voters can also vote by mail, but they must apply to receive a special ballot voting kit, and their marked ballots have to reach an Elections Canada office by Election Day. The deadline to apply for a special ballot voting kit is Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. local time or 6 p.m. Eastern time, or at a local Elections Canada office by Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. local time.

The local Elections Canada Office is located at the Lacombe Downtown Plaza, 5001-52 St. Suite 220, Lacombe, Alta. T4L 2A6. There is also an Elections Canada office in Red Deer at 5589 47 Street, Suite 101, Red Deer, Alta. T4N 1S1

Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Election Day:

Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Check voter cards or the Elections Canada website for your poll location.

In Lacombe, ballots will be cast at:

Central Alberta Christian High School, 22 Eagle Road.

Lacombe Memorial Centre, 5214, 50th Ave.

In Blackfalds, ballots will be cast at:

Abbey Centre

Blackfalds Community Hall

For more information on where to vote, visit www.elections.ca, or phone the local Elections Canada Returning Office at 1-866-717-7756