ECHO to help brighten Central Alberta Youth Unlimited

As the sun set on the Central Alberta Youth Unlimited (CAYU) Street Party Thursday evening, the ECHO Lacombe Association announced it would help turn the lights on – at least in the future.

Funding support in the form of $4,283.91 was given to CAYU to make much needed lighting upgrades to the Yu-Turn Centre.

“The project demonstrates our commitment to helping community partners like the Yu-Turn Centre,” said ECHO Lacombe Association President Drayton Bussiere. “By ECHO Lacombe supporting these lighting upgrades, the centre will continue to maintain a space that is safe and efficient.”

The centre acts as safe space for youth to hang out, as well as a community hub, offering relationship-based programs from community drop-in activities, summer ball hockey and teen and parenting programs.

The lighting within the facility, however, is as old as the building itself, and the lights are breaking down, taking away from the “warm and inviting environment” CAYU wants to achieve.

“This was a unique opportunity for us,” said Bussiere. “Yu-Turn was one of our first ECHO Energy clients and understood the community benefits this initiative could offer. Their vision helped us to make projects like the ECHO Stage and (Good Neighbour) coffee bike happe. Now we have the opportunity to return the favour.”

Funds given to CAYU were generated through ECHO Energy profits, which are reinvested in local community programs and projects by way of grants and donations. CAYU says they were happy to receive the help from ECHO to improve their facility.

“I am excited by the opportunity ECHO Lacombe is offering us. Their contribution will allow out program to grow,” said CAYU’s Ben Rogers. “Outside of the financial commitment, a project like this one offers a great opportunity to work with students in need of service house and a positive influence.”

Those interested in learning more about the Yu-Turn Centre and programming are asked to contact CAYU at info@cayu.ca.

More information on the ECHO Lacombe Association and ECHO Energy, or how to apply for support from the ECHO Lacombe Fund, meanwhile, can find out more by visiting www.echolacombe.ca and www.echoenergy.ca, respectively, or by contacting Guy Lapointe at (403)782-1263 or glapointe@lacombe.ca.