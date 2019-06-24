East Lacombe Beef Club celebrates centennial

The East Lacombe Beef Club is officially the oldest active and continuously-running 4-H group in the province.

On Saturday, the club formally marked their 100th anniversary with a celebration at the Lacombe Ag Centre, complete with a dinner and dance, live auction, and a program featuring speeches from dignitaries, as well as some reminiscing amongst past and present members of the club in attendance.

Heather Kanngiesser, one of the parent leaders of the East Lacombe Beef Club, said their ability to keep going throughout the years is very much attributed to a few of the Lacombe area’s families that have passed on the rural way of life for generation after generation.

“We have a long, long history of farm families that have been in the community for a number of years – Dean Chessor was a leader and they’re a 100-year-old farm family, and the Sharps have been in the community for many years,” she said. “I think it’s that strong sense of community and those strong agricultural roots that keep this going.”

The club originally started in 1919 as the Lacombe Boys Breeding Club by Joe Biglands who led the club until 1949. In 1929, it became the Lacombe Junior Calf Club and at that point began to allow girls to take part as well.

The club racked up three consecutive National Judging Competition victories in the 1930’s – the only club to do so. Among the winners was Edward Chessor, whose relative Dean Chessor, alongside Dorothy Marryat, are the oldest club alumni today. The two cut the cake next to the youngest members, cleavers Daniel and Karston, of East Lacombe during Saturday’s celebration.

In 1931, the Canadian Council on Boys and Girls Clubs was organized to coordinate such agricultural programs across the country, and in 1952, the 4-H name was adopted.

At one point, there used to be five 4-H clubs in the Lacombe area, and East Lacombe was split in two with over 30 members. However, while the club has reached a significant milestone, it is faced with the challenge of declining numbers, with 15 this year.

“4-H, I think, in general is seeing a big of a decline in memberships, but it’s important to bring the cleavers in and get those young members in and our club is trying to do that,” she said. “I think it’s just the nature of how things are going, so as far as the next 25 years goes, I just really hope 4-H stays strong and we’ll start getting those younger members coming back.”

There is hope in seeing the other two 4-H clubs in Central Lacombe and Nebraska grow, as well as the offerings of 4-H beyond agricultural and rural ways of life.

While the club has long been aimed at helping youth learn farming and homemaking skills, it’s branched out to help develop youth socially, mentally, as well as physically through projects which can include raising calves, learning public speaking, planting gardens, as well as providing them with leadership skills to better the world around them.

4-H is governed by 4-H Canada, and has more than 24,000 members and 7,600 volunteers across the country.