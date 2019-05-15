Don’t be the driving force behind traffic collisions, LPS urge

Today marks the beginning of Canada Road Safety Week, a seven day national campaign aimed at making Canada’s roads the safest in the world.

This annual awareness campaign is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives and reduce injuries on Canada’s roads.

According to the Canadian Motor Vehicle Traffic Collision Statistics, 2017, there were 1,841 motor vehicle fatalities and 9,960 serious injuries due to motor vehicle collisions. In most cases, these incidents were preventable.

“Safe roads depend on drivers making the right decisions,” said Lacombe Police Service Cnst. Vaughan Bleasdale. “It’s important that we all recognize most incidents are preventable and it is up to everyone to keep our roads safe.”

This is why the focus of this campaign is on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk. Again this year, we will be encouraging Canadians to stop alcohol-impaired driving, drug-impaired driving, fatigue-impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and driving without wearing a seatbelt.

The Lacombe Police Service is proud to be participating in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign. While this public safety initiative is part of a national effort to help advance Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world, we are confident that our local efforts will help make the roads here in Lacombe among the safest in Canada.