The public is invited to give their feedback on healthcare delivery on Thursday, Jan. 10 during a meeting of the David Thompson Health Advisory Council (HAC).

The meeting is designed for the public to meet council members and share their thoughts and views on health services, and ideas for improvements with local healthcare. Feedback will then be shared with local Alberta Health Services (AHS) to aid in future decision-making.

The meeting will be held at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre in the boardroom, with the meeting running from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The HAC will hear from members of the public starting at 1:10 p.m.

According to a release issued Friday, Jan. 4, “HACs play an important role in supporting the strategic direction of AHS by engaging members of their communities throughout Alberta in a respectful, transparent and accountable manner.”

Public feedback and participation are “essential” in improving health services, and ensuring those services better suit the needs of those using them.

For more information on the David Thompson HAC, visit ahs.ca.