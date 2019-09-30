Culture in the Community: Celebrating Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival

Men's traditional dancer Armand Swampy performs at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival. The dance had strong warrior themes from the regalia to choreography.
Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe
A little chilly weather didn’t deter Lacombians from getting out into the community to celebrate the eighth annual Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival.
The three-day festival featured a variety of activities, from the grand opening festivities at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre (LPAC), heritage arts and handicrafts at the museums and Lacombe Ag Grounds, to Indigenous dance performances at the opening of the Forgotten Moccasin Photo Exhibition at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
The festival is part of the larger Alberta Culture Days.
Melissa Blunden, Lacombe and District Historical Society executive director, shows off one of the oldest quilts in their collection as part of a heritage quilt display at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre. The quilt, which features a log cabin traditional pattern, is made of wool and linen with a silk binding, and the dark purple material likely comes from a mourning dress which were worn six months after a death and sometimes used afterwards to complete quilts.
Horse-drawn carriage rides through the city’s historic downtown were once again a popular attraction during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival.
Katherine Swampy, women’s jingle dancer and federal NDP candidate for Edmonton Centre, performs at the Lacombe Memorial Centre in Lacombe on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 as part of the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival.
Elijah Koornneef, 4, carefully adds splashes of colour to his dinosaur as part of a number of drop-in art activities at the Lacombe Memorial Centre during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
The Central Alberta Woodworkers and Woodturners showed off their skills and techniques during demonstrations at the Lacombe Ag Pavilion during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Master spinner Donna Rudd and fellow spinners Lynn Anderson and Michelle Guevremont (left to right) work their magic spinning various fibres into yarn at the Lacombe Ag Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival.
Chainsaw carver Bart, who preferred his last name not be mentioned, works on an owl sculpture outside the Lacombe Ag Pavilion on Sunday, Sept. 29 during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival.
Gordon Peters, left, helps Jason Steppler with a project in the Blacksmith Shop Museum on Sunday, Sept. 29 during the Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival. Sunday was the last day of the season for the Blacksmith Shop, but it will reopen in 2020.
