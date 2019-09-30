Culture in the Community: Celebrating Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival

A little chilly weather didn’t deter Lacombians from getting out into the community to celebrate the eighth annual Lacombe Culture and Harvest Festival.

The three-day festival featured a variety of activities, from the grand opening festivities at the Lacombe Performing Arts Centre (LPAC), heritage arts and handicrafts at the museums and Lacombe Ag Grounds, to Indigenous dance performances at the opening of the Forgotten Moccasin Photo Exhibition at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.

The festival is part of the larger Alberta Culture Days.