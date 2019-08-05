CrossIce Developments to help hockey players develop and transfer their skills

Any hockey program can teach players the technique behind skills, but the key is in helping them not only develop those skills, but transfer them into their game.

That’s the philosophy behind CrossIce Developments, the newest hockey and fitness development program to move into Lacombe.

“We really pride ourselves on developing skill sets, but then linking that to each players’ game and translating that into their game,” said President and Owner Chance Szott. “It not so much teaching them the technique of a skill and leave it at that – we add a puck and speed and implement that into their game and situations they’ll occur in so that transition from a hockey camp to a game is seamless.”

Szott started CrossIce Developments in the summer of 2017. The current assistant coach for the Olds Grizzlys in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), and a former player with 16 years of experience – including two years with the Castlegar Rebels in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League as well as various coaching and scouting roles – he saw a lack of well-rounded, ongoing development programs for players and decided to start his own.

This summer, he partnered with Jason Petrie, who had a full junior hockey career which led to coaching and 20 years of Junior A scouting. He’s the present high performance athletic teacher at Lacombe Composite High School, and also previously owned Breakaway Training in Lacombe for five years.

“CrossIce is bigger and better because we offer more. We do things differently than a lot of other hockey programs,” said Petrie. “The program Chance has developed is something that has been missing in this area that’s viable and affordable for people – it helps kids not just get better, but it also helps kids enjoy the game more.

“We’re complete. We take players from the ground and work up from the base, grassroots, skill set and develop and transfer.”

While many programs focus on summer camps and skill development, Szott and Petrie say CrossIce is structured to go beyond basic skill development, but strength training so players can develop skills on the ice, and the application of those skills into a game setting.

They also are incorporating analytics into development, not just tracking stats, but using them to help players understand where their game is lacking and point out areas of opportunity.

“Before we work with them, we’ll go to their games and take video on them and study their habits. That creates so much more intimacy, for lack of a better term, with players so we can get to what they need to fix,” said Szott. “You can train in a group setting, but you can’t train as a group. Each player needs their own program.”

Camps begin with a midget/junior invite-only camp Aug. 12-15 for those who will soon head to their respective training camps. On Aug. 19-22 and Aug. 26-29, they’ll hold “rust buster” camps for those between the atom and midget levels.

Each camp includes eight hours of on-ice training at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, and four hours of dryland at Snap Fitness.

For players who choose to work with them outside of camps and develop on an ongoing basis, it elimates the need for them to do dryland with one company, and on-ice train with another.

“It’s your one stop shop where you can do everything you need to be a better hockey players.”

For more information, visit www.crossicedevelopments.com.