City of Lacombe to repave 50 Ave. following completion of intersection work at 58 St.

At their regular meeting July 8, council authorized city administration to utilize surplus funds from the 2019 Capital Works Program to mill and re-pave 1.2 kilometres of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12) to extend the life of the road and improve driving conditions.

“This is the most traveled roadway in Lacombe and serves as a major gateway to our community,” said Manager of Engineering Amber Mitchell. “Due to the very competitive paving rates received this year, council was able to endorse re-paving this corridor without exceeding the budget allocated for the 2019 Capital Works Program. This is a big win for the city, and will serve residents well for many years to come.”

After significant construction over the past two years that saw the installation of new gas lines and a new waterline under the east and westbound lanes of 50 Ave., multiple patches were applied to the already aging road surface. Resurfacing the existing road by milling off the top 50 mm (two inches) of asphalt and re-paving with hot asphalt will provide a level, seam-free surface, and increase the life of 50 Ave. by up to 15 years.

Mill and pave programs can be completed at a fraction of the cost of full road rehabilitation, but must be executed before the road deteriorates too far.

Work in the 58 St./50 Ave. intersection is planned for July 15 to mid-August, and will start with electrical work to replace the traffic signals followed by intersection reconstruction. Paving of 50 Ave. will follow the intersection work, beginning in mid-August. Construction should take approximately three weeks, weather dependent.

More information will be made public closer to the planned construction dates.

–Submitted by the City of Lacombe