City of Lacombe surpasses $20 million mark for building permits

The City of Lacombe issued just over $20 million in building permits as of June 2019, an increase of over $7.4 million over total values issued last year.

In 2018, the city handled a total of just over $12.5 million in building permits, and almost $14 million in 2017.

“I am pleased to see this positive trend, as it indicates our local economy is starting to pick up,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “Council is committed to achieving economic vitality and growth for Lacombe by reducing red tape to improve permitting and development processes, and working to expand our commercial tax base.”

To date this year, 67 building permits were issued, including new single-family homes, commercial and industrial buildings, and a significant number of renovation projects.

Notable projects approved in June include the Charis Seniors Village Apartment Building, valued at $13 million, and a new institutional building valued at almost $2 million.

“Our planning and development team continue working closely with developers and homeowners to support these diverse projects,” said Planning and Development Manager Debbie Bonnett. “We look forward to see what types of developments progress in the coming months.”

For detailed information on development permits, go to http://www.lacombe.ca/doingbusiness/planning-and-development-services/activity-statistics.

–Submitted by the City of Lacombe