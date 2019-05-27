City of Lacombe sends out 2019 property tax notices

Municipal property tax notices for the 2019 taxation year were mailed out on May 24, 2019.

If you have not received your 2019 Tax Notice by Friday, June 7, 2019, please contact the Tax and Assessment Department at 403-782-1257.

Property owners are advised that taxes are due and payable without penalty if such payment is received at City Hall, located at 5432 56 Avenue, on or before July 2, 2019. Payments may be dropped off after business hours in the mail slot at City Hall. P

roperty tax payments submitted by mail shall be deemed to be paid on the same date as the postmark on the envelope in which the payment was mailed. Please note that credit card payments are not accepted for property taxes.

For more information on your property tax notice and payment options, please visit our website at http://www.lacombe.ca/living/taxes-assessment.