City of Lacombe releases Coffee with Council feedback

At their regular meeting on June 3, council reviewed and accepted for information the resident feedback and city administration responses from the April 27, 2019 Coffee with Council session held at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex during the Lacombe

Trade Show.

“Council discussed over 50 items of public feedback, including concerns, inquiries, suggestions and compliments from engaged residents,” said Mayor Grant Creasey. “City administration has provided responses where appropriate, which we are pleased to share with citizens. As well, resident feedback will be considered during the 2020 budget deliberations.”

“The Coffee with Council sessions are part of an effective, broad-based municipal communication strategy that is vital in fostering public awareness and support for municipal programs, plans and policies,” said Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Goudy. “Such programs are essential for building and maintaining positive relations with various stakeholders, including the general public.”

The 2019 Spring Coffee with Council Resident Feedback Summary Report can be viewed at: http://www.lacombe.ca/home/showdocument?id=12103.