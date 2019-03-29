City of Lacombe releases 2018 Year in Review report

The City of Lacombe has released its 2018 Year in Review report to the community.

Available as both a digital publication and a limited-run print magazine, it highlights some of the city’s accomplishments over the past year.

“On behalf of council and staff, I am pleased to present this publication to our residents and stakeholders,” said Mayor Grant Creasey in a release issued Wednesday. “Council is a year and a half into our term, and already has implemented a number of strategies to guide Lacombe forward to sustainable growth and prosperity.”

The report includes 2018 budget highlights, the completion of major infrastructure projects such as the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System, Main Street Program and ground breaking on the Charis Village Senior’s Housing Project. It also highlights events and accomplishments and delves into highlights of the various city departments.

“It is well known in municipal circles that, along with a diverse economy, community pride and citizen opportunity, one measure of a thriving community is a municipal workforce of talented and dedicated people,” said Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Matthew Goudy.

“It has been my privilege to work with council and a team of employees who work hard to make Lacombe a healthy, safe and welcoming community, and I am pleased to share the highlights of the past year with residents.”

Council had their first look at the printed copies during their regular meeting last Monday, and gave favourable feedback, particularly with the report primarily being available online.

The digital version can be viewed online at publications.lacombe.ca/2018YIR/index.html or under City Publications in the Doing Business tab.

Limited print copies are also available at City Hall.