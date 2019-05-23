City of Lacombe one of Canada’s Most Rider Friendly

The City of Lacombe is looking to add Canada’s Most Rider Friendly community to its growing list of accolades.

Already named the fifth best community in Canada to live in, and the most giving community in Alberta for six years running, the city has now made it through two rounds of voting to become one of four finalists in the country looking for the nod.

“We’ve got gorgeous secondary highways and if you like to travel at a nice leisurely pace and enjoy the scenery, we have an awesome region for that,” said Lacombe Regional Tourism Executive Director Angelique Hand, who was responsible for the nomination. “It was a natural fit.”

Hand discovered the contest after Lacombe Tourism was sent a link by an organizer of a new travel app called History Check they’d been uploading information to, and immediately thought of central Alberta’s scenic landscapes and local attractions, not to mention easy access off the QEII, Hwy 2A and Hwy 12 as elements making Lacombe rider-friendly.

The natural next step was to see if the community would feel the same way, which is what solidified the community as a finalist alongside Derwent, Alta., Hafford, Sask., and Kaslo, B.C.

A win would come with a $35,000 marketing package, as well as community sign at the entrance recognizing the community as being the most rider friendly which she said would be huge in promoting Lacombe, particularly to those of the motorcycle enthusiast variety.

“It’s another group to market to – it’s quite a big community, the motorcycle community.” she said. “They’re big daytrippers, and we’re an awesome daytrip. They stay in our hotels, they’re pretty good at check out all the local businesses and local attractions.

“It’s just another way to get Lacombe out there as much as we can.”

Lacombe sees its fair share of motorcyclists in the community, with groups often meeting at many of the city’s downtown restaurants and cafes. It was also the starting point for the Civil Disobedience Rally last September protesting the Traffic Safety Act exemption enabling turban-wearing Sikhs the ability to ride without a helmet.

Voting for the final round opened up on Friday, May 17 and will run until June 2, 2019. Voters can vote once per day at www.riderfriendlycontest.ca.

The winner and runner-up will be announced on June 7.

“We’re hoping the community will rally behind us and vote and we can use that money to further promote how awesome Lacombe is,” said Hand.