City of Lacombe kicking off 2019 Fall Community Clean Up

The City of Lacombe’s annual fall Community Clean Up Campaign – a special refuse pickup that provides residents with an opportunity to dispose of household and yard refuse that one would not normally place in the regular garbage bins – goes from Oct. 15-24, 2019.

Residents are asked to organize and separate their items into piles for pick up at the front of the property by 7 a.m. on the day their area is scheduled (see below for the pick up schedule). All items must be sorted and neatly tied or bagged. Trees, brush or limbs cannot be more than 10 feet long or they will not be picked up.

Please ensure that pedestrian and vehicle traffic is not blocked. Do not place refuse next to or touching the bin used for normal household garbage pickup.

Do not place items on the sidewalk, back alley or street; items must be left at the front property line. Please note that debris left in the alleys will not be picked up.

Items placed out after the scheduled pick up date will remain the responsibility of the resident, and can be taken to the Prentiss Transfer Station, located east of Lacombe.

For more information on what items to set out, please visit www.lacombe.ca/communitycleanup or call Infrastructure Services at (403) 782-1261 if you have waste that you are not sure is acceptable for disposal.

Schedule:

Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019 – South of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12), Mackenzie Ranch, Iron Wolf Metcalf Ridge

Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 – North of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12) to 56 Ave., Between C&E Trail & 60 St. Close

Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 – North of 50 Ave. (Hwy 12) to 56 Ave., Between C&E Trail & 45 St.

Friday Oct. 18, 2019 – Willow Ridge, Fairway Heights, Sheppard Heights

Monday Oct. 21, 2019 – Parkland Acres Mobile Home Park, The Lakes (incl: Cranna Lake Dr & Lakes Cl), Cranna Place, Cranna Cove Woodlands, Bruns Park

Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 – Elizabeth Park, Regency Park, Lincoln Park, Heritage Estates

Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019 – English Estates, Hearthstone, Country Ridge Estates

Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 – Terrace Heights, Henner’s Landing, College Heights, Trinity Crossing

If you have any inquires about the Community Clean Up Campaign, please do not hesitate to contact us at City Hall at (403)782-6666 or Infrastructure Services Department (403)782-1261.