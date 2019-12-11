City of Lacombe increases support for LPS, FCSS in 44.06 million operating budget

Lacombe ratepayers will now see a one per cent increase to their property taxes in 2020 as the city increases funding support for both the Lacombe Police Service (LPS) and Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) in light of recent changes made by the Alberta government.

On Monday, Lacombe city council passed their $44.06 million 2020 Operating Budget, which includes an increase of $131,125 to LPS to cover the shortfall created by the freeze on new photo radar programs by the province, and $55,000 to FCSS as the province will cut the current funding model as of March 2020 en route to implementing a Family Resource Network model.

The increase in funding comes from the deferral of hiring an asset management coordinator to the tune of $110,000, with benefits included, as well as the elimination of a $35,000 transfer to the Community Builder Fund, as well as additional training, wage and benefits cuts at the city level, and the slight 0.1 per cent increase from the previously decided 0.9 per cent property tax increase.

“When it comes to the completion of a budget of this size it can be a little painful, but I think once again we’ve struck a reasonable balance,” said City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey. “I would’ve preferred we wouldn’t have had quite so many curve balls sent our way after already enduring a rather lengthy budgetary session, but we made the best of it and came up with some reasonable solutions.”

LPS had a total loss in revenue of $513,500 come their way from provincial changes. While $450,000 of that came from the freeze on Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) programs, it was compounded by the province retaining 40 per cent, up from 27 per cent, of fines for an approximate loss of $50,000, as well as $13,500 in increased Forensic Lab Services.

The Lacombe Police Commission met several times following provincial decisions, and were able to find some savings in the form of wage and benefit reductions, expenses, and the removal of expenses and contractors costs relating to ATE to minimize the impact to the city to $131,125.

FCSS meanwhile, is facing a total revenue loss of $114,680 in 2020, with a loss of 10 per cent administration fee for hosting programs such as Parent Link, Healthy Families and Early Years Coalition. FCSS has minimized the impact to city to $55,000 through staff layoffs and lease cancellations on top of steps to conclude their programming.

Council voted in favour of covering increased asks in the budget from both LPS and FCSS, but some councillors, including Coun. Chris Ross, wanted to see the tax increase returned to the original Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of 1.4 per cent, which would have seen an additional $75,500 generated by the municipality, and see ratepayers pay an additional $42.07 next year on a home assessed at $380,000.

Instead, council went through potential changes to see where cuts would be palatable, and decided the tax rate from there.

The bulk of the monies came from deferring the asset management coordinator position. While the position promises to help the city save money in the long run, council agreed that deferring the position now was preferable to making further service level cuts.

“Although I spoke in favour of asset management, it’s perhaps prudent to delay that for the year,” said Coun. Thalia Hibbs. “I personally remain committed to keeping that tax increase to as close as 0.9 as possible because I think our community needs us to do that, but also not be slashing and burning supports especially when we’re talking about something like FCSS. The need is great and the need is probably going to be greater.”

Coun. Reuben Konnik was also in favour of deferring the position and looking at it again for 2021.

“We are doing a service level review of the organization as a whole. I would be interested to see which other communities have that position. I’m glad we deferred it and we will take a look next year to see what comes into play,” he said.

The tone of what was a lengthy discussion on where to make cuts and still keep a minimal tax rate, however, was definitely one of frustration with the provincial government for rolling out these decisions that directly affect municipalities during their budgetary process.

“I am just a little frustrated that we spent all this time, we did all this work and the provincial government, in their wisdom, decides that they’re going to change things up. It really throws a wrench into things,” said Konnik.

However, he said he was satisfied with how the budget looks, given the circumstances and, as the councillor who initiated discussion over the reduction in the property tax rate, said he felt the one per cent increase was a good one.

Creasey, meanwhile, said many organizations weren’t likely thrilled with changes being made so late, but hopes the budget process for 2021 will be better, given the provincial government will have been in power for a longer period of time.

“It’s certainly my hope the provincial government will be in a better position, having been in power for a lengthier time period, that these types of surprises won’t happen after the municipal budgetary process has initiated. It makes it confusing for council and for the public. It makes it more work than what it needs to be for administration,” he said.

The 2020 Capital Budget was previously approved at their Nov. 12 meeting and includes 49 projects for an estimated $8.8 million.

Lacombe City Council will not meet again until Jan. 13, barring any unforeseen events that require another meeting be called before then. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in council chambers, or be viewed via livestream on the city’s social media channels.

