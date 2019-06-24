City of Lacombe celebrates annual tree planting ceremony

Mayor Grant Creasey joined local families at a tree planting ceremony this past week at the Lacombe BirthPlace Forest, to honour children born in the past year and the environment.

This annual ceremony celebrates new additions to families by planting a tree in each child’s name, and engraving their name on a commemorative plaque.

“Planting trees is a great way to honour the new addition to your family,” said Mayor Creasey. “Trees provide many natural benefits, so it is a gift that keeps on giving.”

This year’s celebrations recognized Elizabeth Lynn Mielke, Annalie Mathilda Hicks, Thea Fortowsky, Kane Edmund Reich and Brielle Michaela McMullin.

The City of Lacombe initiated a BirthPlace Forest Program in 2007, which is seeing the transformation of a portion of Lincoln Park on Woodlands Drive into a commemorative urban forest. The program sees a variety of trees planted each year, selected and planted by the City’s Parks Department. All BirthPlace Forest trees are accessible for all to enjoy.