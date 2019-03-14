City of Lacombe backs community projects

The City of Lacombe is dishing out $12,500 through the 2019 Recreation and Culture Grant Program to new community programs and services for residents.

The grant program, which is now in its sixth year, is geared at enhancing the quality of life for residents through both recreational and cultural initiatives, according to a release issued on Thursday.

“The city is excited to collaborate with community organizations to give residents opportunities to enjoy recreation and culture experiences in supportive physical and social environments,” said Sandi Stewart, the recreation and culture manager for the city.

“The approved projects will benefit many in our community as they learn to get active with their dogs, take photos in vintage costumes, box to help with neurological conditions, or use art to engage those living with dementia.”

A total of $26,500 worth of grant submissions were received, but the following were approved by the Recreation Parks and Culture Board on March 12 as the recipients: