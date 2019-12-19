City of Lacombe asks residents to stay off Henner's Pond

Residents are advised to stay off the ice surface on Henner’s Pond until further notice.

Over the next few days, the water level in Henner’s Pond will drop several inches due to the recent construction of an outfall system. This is likely to result in cracking of the ice surface, and may result in unsafe ice conditions.

The public is asked to stay off the ice for their own safety, and to obey all posted signage.

The outfall was installed in frozen conditions for environmental reasons, and will serve to stabilize the water level in Henner’s Pond and prevent it from rising any higher as future development in the area occurs.

Henner’s Pond is located on the north end of Lacombe, just south of the QEII and northeast of Burman University.