City of Lacombe appoints new senior manager of financial services

The City of Lacombe has found a new senior manager of financial services.

Mauricio Reyes officially took the position Monday, Nov, 18, replacing the former senior manager of financial services in Justin de Bresser, who took a position as the Town of Blackfalds’ corporate services director.

“We are delighted to welcome Mauricio to the corporate leadership team, as he is a great choice for this critical position,” said Chief Administrative Officer Matthew Goudy in a release issued Tuesday. “I believe he will fit into our organization with minimal disruption to ongoing initiatives, and look forward to working with him as

we work to achieve council’s strategic vision.”

Reyes has a Bachelor of Commerce degree and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation as well as other professional development. He is enrolled the Asset Management Professional Certificate program with Northern Lakes College and is set to complete the program in the spring of 2020.

He has over 15 years of accounting experience, including 11 in municipal government. He’s worked in a variety of finance-related positions in private practise, school districts as well as the County of Grande Prairie. Before coming to Lacombe, he was the senior financial analyst for the City of Grande Prairie, where he was tasked with budget, asset management and overall municipal finances.

His professional accomplishments, as per release, include leading the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system, facilitating business planning for municipal departments, strategic long-term debt restructuring, advising city departments on key performance indicators, and mentoring and coaching direct reports.

“My family and I are delighted to be Lacombe, and we look forward to building new friendships in the community,” said Reyes. “I look forward to providing value to the City of Lacombe and assisting the organization achieve its strategic goals and objectives.”