City of Lacombe announced road closures for Santa Claus Parade

Residents are advised that due to the annual Santa Claus Parade tomorrow, November 21, a number of detours will be set up around the parade route.

Please note that Main Street (50 Avenue), from 53 Street to Highway 2A, and 50 Street, from 50 Avenue to 51 Avenue, will be closed at 4:30 p.m. for the duration of the parade.

On-street parking in the above locations will be affected. Also, there is no parking south of the Lacombe Fire Hall to allow for emergency services access. Please see the detour maps below for affected areas.

There is on-street parking available around the parade route and in designated parking lots in the downtown area.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience and understanding during the event.

–Submitted by the City of Lacombe

