Calkins seeking re-election in Red Deer-Lacombe

Blaine Calkins is now in the midst of his fifth federal election campaign, but as far as he’s concerned, none before have been more crucial for Albertans.

The incumbent Red Deer-Lacombe MP and Conservative Party candidate says the province can’t afford another four years of Justin Trudeau, and the evidence isn’t hard to find.

“We’ve got tens of thousands of workers in central Alberta that are unemployed or underemployed. There’s vacant lots everywhere, there’s for sale and for lease signs on properties where there was long-standing businesses in the community. It’s heartbreaking and it can all be traced back to the decisions Justin Trudeau has made and the signals he sends,” he said.

“He’s been punitive towards Alberta. This election, for the people that talk to me, is about whether or not Alberta is an equal partner in this confederation. This election is about as serious as it gets for Albertans.”

Calkins originally got involved in federal politics in 2006 – the same year the Conservatives took power under Stephen Harper. Having grown up on a farm north of Lacombe, he was driven by a desire to aid in the dismantling of the Canada Wheat Board monopoly, the axe of the long-gun registry, not to mention find ways to put more money in Canadians’ pockets.

He was re-elected in 2008 and 2011 and during those terms, he says his government did just that. However, while Calkins was re-elected in 2015 for the new riding of Red Deer-Lacombe, it would be the Liberals who would form government.

At the doors, he says he’s heard it’s been costly for those in the riding, affecting jobs, cost of living and future prosperity, particularly in the area of pipelines.

He cited the cancellation of the approved Northern Gateway project, increased regulations such as upstream and downstream emission considerations which saw Trans Canada kill the Energy East pipeline of their own volition, as well as the “mishandling” of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which saw private investment leave Canada.

“We sit in a situation where we have a regulatory quagmire for any of the energy sector projects that would be going ahead here in Alberta and just a lack of desire for any investment, whatsoever,” he said. “We have to get those pipelines built.

“There’s no country in the world that does a better job, a more ethical job, of extracting our resources from the ground in a responsible manner and we see now with some of the instability in Saudi Arabia, Canada could’ve taken that marketplace and provided more stable, environmentally-friendly and socially responsible energy in the world market.”

As such, getting pipeleines built and people in the province back to work are his main focus this election, as well as finding general ways to help central Albertans “get ahead.”

Some of the CPC campaign promises to that end include scrapping the federal carbon tax, a universal tax cut, making parental benefits tax-free and eliminating GST on home heating. The party, if elected, has also pledged to implement a child fitness tax credit, an arts equivalent, and a transit tax credit.

“We believe, fundamentally, as conservatives people know best what to do with their money and we’re always going to strive to cut taxes and let people keep their hard earned money,” he said.

As for why people should vote for him?

“This is my home, this is where I grew up. I was born and raised here and whether it’s my passion for tackling rural crime, getting pipelines built, I’m a passionate advocate for everything in central Alberta,” he said.

“I think by and large the easiest thing we can do is get Alberta back on track and replace the federal government, replace Justin Trudeau, with a strong, majority, conservative government and I’m working hard to do just that.”

Calkins is the first and only candidate to be confirmed with Elections Alberta as of the time of press, however Desmond Bull’s name has been put forward for the Green Party, and Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson will run for the People’s Party of Canada.

In an email with the Lacombe Globe, the Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal Party of Canada Electoral District Association (EDA) said they were working through the nomination process to select the Liberal candidate and the nomination process will soon move forward.

The Globe also reached out to the NDP EDA for a status update on their nomination process, however, had not received a response as of the time of press.

A candidate debate will take place in Lacombe at the Lacombe Memorial Centre at 7 p.m.

The election takes place on Monday, Oct. 21. Special ballots are now available, while advance voting will begin Friday Oct. 11 and run until Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.