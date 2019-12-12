Calkins releases statement on Andrew Scheer's resignation

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins has released a statement on the resignation of Andrew Scheer as the leader of the Official Opposition and the Conservative Party of Canada Thursday, Dec. 12.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to Andrew Scheer for his hard work and leadership over the past two and a half years. It is a momentous challenge to be the leader of a major federal party, a Member of Parliament, and a father of five,” he said.

“Under Andrew’s leadership, Conservatives received more votes than any other party in the 2019 election, held Justin Trudeau to a minority government and formed the strongest opposition in Canadian history. The Conservative Party of Canada is a strong and united force that will continue to work hard to hold the Liberal government to account as we begin the process of selecting a new leader of Canada’s Conservatives and Canada’s next Prime Minister.”

The last Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, which was to replace former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, took place in 2017 and saw Scheer elected with 62,593 votes on the final ballot compared to 55,544 for ow former Conservative MP and now People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier on May 27, 2017.

Erin O’Toole, Brad Trost, Kellie Leitch, Lisa Raitt, Michael Chong, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney, Pierre Lemieux, Rick Peterson, Andrew Saxton and the now late Deepak Obhrai also ran for leadership.

Kevin O’Leary, Tony Clement, Daniel Lindsay and Adrienne Snow also were part of the race, but withdrew their names from contention.

In March 2017, Calkins had endorsed O’Toole for leadership during that race.

“It is important to me that the Conservative Party of Canada has a Leader who understands how to build the best team from across Canada to champion our economy and bring jobs back to our country,” said Calkins at the time.

“Erin O’Toole is that leader. He is natural team builder who brings his military and private sector experience into everything he does. His positive approach and his encouragement of all caucus members to share their diversity of opinions will help strengthen the Conservative Party to be able to beat Trudeau in 2019.

“Erin is aware of the challenges that Albertans are currently facing. He understands that a strong Alberta means a stronger Canada and is anxious to put Albertans back to work and to put more money back in the pockets of hard-working Canadian taxpayers. Erin is honest, straightforward and passionate about Canada and I am ready to support our next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.”

O’Toole came in third, but Calkins vowed to stand behind Scheer as leader, a message that remained the same after the Conservative Party failed to defeat the Trudeau Liberals in the 2019 federal election Oct. 21.

“As the Member of Parliament for Red Deer-Lacombe, I remain committed to keeping our party united, our membership engaged and continuing to prepare to win the next election and form a strong majority Conservative government capable of healing the wounds that Justin Trudeau has inflicted on our country.”

Scheer, who previously said he would stay on pending a leadership review next April, announced his decision to step down as leader during a caucus meeting Thursday morning, and then publicly in the House of Commons.

He said he plans to ask the party to begin planning a leadership race to succeed him immediately and pleaded with his party to stay united during the leadership contest

“Our party is not a cult of personality it is not shaped by whoever’s name is on the masthead,” Scheer said. “My only ask to my fellow Conservatives is this: let’s stay united.”

This was the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. I have announced my intention to step down as the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada once a new Leader is elected. I am putting my party first and my family first. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/BEjBQ7DI3d — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) December 12, 2019

Global News’ Mercedes Stephenson first reported that the resignation followed the revelation Scheer had been using money from the Conservative Party to pay for his children’s private school tuition. The party, however, said it was “normal practice” for parties to cover costs associated with relocating the national leader to Ottawa.

“This includes a differential in schooling costs between Regina and Ottawa. All proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people,” said Dustin van Vugt, the executive director of the Conservative Party of Canada.”

While speculation has already started as to who will be the next leader of the Conservative Party, it won’t be Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, nor his provincial counterparts in Ontario Premier Doug Ford or Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who have all ruled themselves out of vying for leadership.

-With files from Postmedia