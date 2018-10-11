Burman University to offer nursing program

Burman University students can now work on a Bachelor of Nursing (BSN) thanks to the school’s partnership with Kettering College.

On Oct. 1, Burman officially entered into an agreement with Kettering, located in Dayton, Ohio, which will allow Burman students the opportunity to complete a nursing degree, through three, full-time semesters of study at Burman and an additional two years at Kettering College.

“Burman University is excited about this partnership,” said Burman University President Loren Agrey in a release issued Thursday. “It is important for us to find opportunities to offer relevant degree options to students. This partnership allows us to offer a reasonable option for students looking to pursue a nursing degree.”

Students will have to ensure they meet application requirements set out by the university when applying to Burman for the first three semesters, and ensure they do the same when transferring to Kettering College. Applications are now open for September 2019, with more details to be outlined in the future.

“We’re thrilled about this new partnership between Kettering College and Burman University,” said Kettering College President Nate Brandstater. “Kettering College looks for innovative ways that create unique opportunities for students to earn a healthcare degree, which also opens the door for future employment at Kettering Health Network.”

Applications are open for the September 2019 intake. More details will be outlined in the future. For more information, visit www.burmanu.ca.