Burman University celebrates community diversity

Join Burman University as they celebrate diversity in the community.

On Sunday, March 10 from 3 p.m. until about 6-6:30 p.m., Burman will host their second annual Multicultural Festival at the university’s Gymnasium.

“The reason why we created this event is we wanted the Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer area communities to know that Burman University is meant to be of great help. We’re doing that by showcasing our different cultures,” said Alessandro Coronado, one of the organizers of the event.

“We’re going to have cultural performances, cultural food, our Burman University gymnasium is going to be decorated so people really feel like they’re at a cultural festival.”

Coronado said at Burman he’s sure there are students from more than 20 different cultures, and the goal is for the event to reflect that. Some campus clubs will represent more than one, such as the Burman Black Students Alliance which covers the different African and Caribbean Island cultures.

In its first year, he estimated there were about 300 people in attendance, including many who were visiting the university for the very first time.

“They actually told us they didn’t know we were a university that had events for the community,” he said. “I was really happy they were able to experience that and I want even more people to experience that this year.

“We just want to have an event, not just with our students, but with everyone in the community, especially in Lacombe.”

Aside from performances, food and drinks, there will be a variety of activities for the whole family, including face painting and a photo booth. Those in attendance are also encouraged to come dressed in their culture’s attire.

The event is free to attend, however, different cultural food experiences within the event will have a cost associated.