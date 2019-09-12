BREW-BQ Burger at Cilantro & Chive raises over a thousand dollars for Red Deer Hospice Society

We’re better together and that most definitely was the case with August’s Burger of the Month, the “BREW-BQ Burger,” taking our collaborations a big step up!

Our local guest chef was Matt Hamill of Red Shed Malting. He helped create this meaty collab burger using Paddy’s Barbecue & Brewery smoked pastrami from Calgary, an Alberta beef patty, swiss cheese, house-made ketchup, drunken onions with Blindman Brewing porter and a pickle spear on a pretzel bun.

A total of $2 from every burger sold went directly to his charity of choice, the RedDeer Hospice Society. Thanks to great guest support, we were able to turn over a cheque for $1,566!

The hospice is a residential, end-of-life care facility in Red Deer dedicated to caring for the terminally ill and improving quality of life in a community based, home like setting. The funds from this Burger of the Month will support their current expansion campaign, which will ultimately allow 100 additional residents and their families’ access to palliative end-of-life care at the hospice each year.

Grand opening celebrations are coming up in October and fundraising efforts continue for this $5.2 million-dollar expansion.

Matt was exposed to the hospice, the work they do and the impact they make on families through his mom, who is a volunteer. He understands the need for this expansion and the challenges of fundraising for a cause that is tied to a

period of life that most of us avoid thinking about. Matt was thrilled for this opportunity and others to give back to the hospice.

We’re blessed with the best guests who get behind our Burger of the Month program month after month, allowing us the opportunity to give back over $50,000 to local charities over the past 31 months. Thank you!

September’s Burger of the Month is the “Eat your Feelings.” Our local guest chef, Dr. Jody Carrington, provided the inspiration for this poutine burger.

It’s an Alberta beef patty, cheese curds, Scholing’s fries, house-made gravy, candy bacon, onion rings, chipotle BBQ sauce, and leaf lettuce on a pretzel bun with a pickle spear.

A total of $2 from every burger sold will go directly to her charity of choice, Avery’s Legacy, which supports newly bereaved parents.

-Submitted by Cilantro and Chive

