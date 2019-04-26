Blackfalds unveils draft renderings for twinning of arena

Blackfalds residents and user groups had their first chance to see what an expansion to the Blackfalds Multi-Plex Arena might look like as draft renderings were presented to the public last Wednesday.

About 70 people turned out to an open house held in the Multi-Plex Arena’s Banquet Room to see the renderings, which included the twinning of the existing arena with added seating capacity, as well as an open-concept library addition – both of which had good reception, according to Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole.

“So far, we’re getting a lot of good, positive feedback,” he said.

“The concept was exciting – the fact we’re making it a multi-purpose multi-plex with the library there was exciting to a lot of the people.”

The open house was just the latest step in the community’s efforts to have the arena twinned, as well as find a permanent home for the Blackfalds Library, which is currently located in the basement of the Blackfalds Civic Cultural Centre.

The need for arena expansion, alone, was first identified in the 2015 Recreation, Culture, and Parks Needs Assessment and Master Plan, and reaffirmed in the 2018 Civic Facilities Development Strategy and Master Plan, where the development of a library able to support one of the country’s fastest growing communities was also identified.

Amongst user groups, especially minor hockey teams, it’s no secret the arena has reached capacity, with practices for young children forced to be held before school starts on weekdays, and others forced to play late at night just to get ice time.

“It’s a very much needed facility for the community,” Poole said. “Were the only community that’s over 10,000 that doesn’t have two ice surfaces so we’re looking at providing that extra ice surface and looking at whether the community has an appetite to see a first-class facility that includes good seating and extra seating.”

Such a facility doesn’t come cheap, however. There’s no overall project estimate, however preliminary estimates peg the library at being in the $4-million range, while the twinning of the arena is expected to be in the $15-16 million range.

The project, according to the Town of Blackfalds, will require municipal funding and construction has already been worked into the long-range capital plan. The town is already considering naming rights sponsors as a way to bring the cost of the facility down, a method that was recently used by the City of Lacombe to bring down renovation costs of the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex, as well as grants.

It’s already received outside support, primarily through the Dual Ice Development Society (D.I.D.S.) which was formed several years ago to help kickstart and prioritize the twinning of the arena by raising $1 million. To date, the group has raised over $68,000, including $40,000 through their recent “Raise the Rink” event earlier this month.

As for how soon such a project could truly start becoming a reality? At present, the Town of Blackfalds 10 Year Capital Plan has ice construction to begin in 2021, while the library will start three years later in 2024, although that could change based on public feedback.

“Right now, that’s to be determined because we’re still receiving feedback,” said Poole. “We’re going to evaluate all the surveys that come in and determine if we’re going to have another formal engagement process or if we have enough information.”

While about 30 surveys were completed at the open house, the Town of Blackfalds is now looking for more feedback through an online survey at https://ca.surveygizmo.com/s3/50046898/Blackfalds-Open-House-April-17.

The survey will be available until May 1, 2019.

The Town of Blackfalds has also created a dedicated page on their website for the Blackfalds Multi-Plex Arena and project updates at www.blackfalds.com/tourism-recreation/multi-plex-ice-arena.

abarrett@postmedia.com