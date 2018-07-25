Blackfalds surpasses 10,000 people

Blackfalds’ population is now over 10,000.

It was an anticipated milestone for Alberta’s fastest growing community, but the latest municipal census confirmed 10,125 people now call the town home.

“It’s exciting,” said Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole. “The whole of council was expecting it this year and to reach that mark is something that is very significant to us.”

Blackfalds population has more than doubled since 2007 when the resident count was 4,843 – a 109 per cent increase. In the past year alone, it has risen 209 people – 2.1 per cent – from 9,916 residents in 2017.

While the growth rate has tapered off from the 4.2 per cent seen from 2016 to 2017, it’s still more than double the provincial average of 0.9 per cent. Poole says he expects that growth number to jump once again in the next couple years along with the rebound in Alberta’s economy.

He also says growth is still very much a focus for the town, especially with regards to being able to provide further amenities and services for residents.

“We find communities that break the 10,000 mark are noted by commercial interests and it becomes a milestone for attracting industry, attracting businesses,” he said.

“One of the growth areas was the over 55 population and that supports our initiative to provide and consult with the community on over 55 housing.”

The over 55 population accounted for 79 of the 209 new residents in the community, however, Blackfalds largely remains a young community, with the 21-55 age group accounting for 50 per cent of the population. The next largest group in the community is the 6-20 age group with 18 per cent.

The overall population figure, however, remains the most significant, pushing the town into city status territory.

However, unlike the neighbouring community of Lacombe, which became a city in 2010 shortly after reaching the 10,000 threshold, it could be some time before Blackfalds decides to ditch the town label.

“Before we move forward on that, we have to have a discussion in council. We’d consider administrative recommendations and our stakeholders, businesses, Chamber of Commerce and others to see if there are advantages before we make that move,” said Poole.

He says there’s no apparent benefits, nor an suggestion of interest to move forward to become a city at this point.

Still, it doesn’t diminish the milestone by any means, and Poole believes they’re well equipped to deal with more residents moving forward, especially with annexed land on the east that gives the municipality room to grow.

“We’ve had three consecutive councils who have managed growth in a positive way – providing new facilities, new business opportunities and kept up with ongoing issues such as water and wastewater so we can go into the future without any difficulty,” he said.

“It’s phenomenal.”

Other census highlights include an increase in students (279) staying within the community, thanks to the opening of St. Gregory’s the Great Catholic School last year.

While having a faith-based education option available in the community has kept more youth within the community, however, the census indicated a French immersion option wouldn’t be as popular. A total of 70 per cent of residents said they weren’t interested in such a program for their children, but 99 per cent of respondents were in favour of an expanded program at the proposed high school with a desire for programs beyond the basic core subjects.

That information will be passed along to Wolf Creek School Division for future planning.

The municipal census has been conducted annually for the past eight years in Blackfalds. This year, 99.77 per cent of addresses responded, with just nine missed.

The census ensures the town is able to advocate for needs within the community, such as educational requirements, and see increases in population-based grants.

A finalized census report will be released in the upcoming weeks. In the meantime, residents can visit blackfalds.ca and find the Municipal Census Draft Report as part of the July 24, 2018 agenda package.